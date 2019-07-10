Fireworks displays celebrate Fourth of July 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Dylan Vidovich/Logan Banner Logan County celebrated the Fourth of July this year with several fireworks displays, including in downtown Logan, pictured, and in Chapmanville. Dylan Vidovich/Logan Banner Logan County celebrated the Fourth of July this year with several fireworks displays, including in downtown Logan, pictured, and in Chapmanville. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Logan Banner Logan County celebrated the Fourth of July this year with several fireworks displays, including in downtown Logan and Chapmanville. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Addcomment Latest News Marshall University Spring Dean's List 25th annual sisters reunion held Happy birthday Ruth Chambers 'Deadly Divide' premiers this week at Chief Logan State Park Williamson dam project for Tug River moving forward 3, including pregnant woman, arrested in drug bust BOE will keep valedictorian title Wildcats use summer to break in young players Online Poll Do you think a citizenship question should be included on the 2020 Census form? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles3, including pregnant woman, arrested in drug bustWV coal magnate dies in helicopter crashMan is accused of stealing electricityHolden man arrested on charges of selling methHatfields & McCoys to hit stage at Chief Logan State ParkMan faces several charges following domestic disputeWV Dream team captures national championshipLogan firefighter dies in ATV accidentLogan County divorcesObituary notice Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Recent Obituaries Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView