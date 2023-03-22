Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Purple martins, voracious bug eaters, were seen in Fairdale, West Virginia on March 10, according to the Purple Martin Conservation Association.

FAIRDALE, W.Va. — In a sure sign that spring is not far behind, the first purple martins of the year have been spotted in West Virginia.

The birds were seen on March 10 in Fairdale, West Virginia, by a purple martin enthusiast — one of many throughout the eastern and central United States who track and report on the birds’ annual migration on behalf of the Purple Martin Conservation Association. The migration of these unique birds can be reported and tracked through a community science project called the Scout-Arrival Study.

