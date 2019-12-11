LOGAN — The Logan County Board of Education recently approved the first reading of numerous policy updates, which range from human resources to transportation.
The updates are plenty and were presented to as part of the agenda to both the board members and the media in a significantly thick packet. During the meeting, LCBOE Vice President Dr. Pat Joe White highlighted three particular updates.
The first one White mentioned was policy 8660, which outlines transportation of students in an employee’s private vehicle. The policy, which was originally adopted March 13, 2014 and last revised Dec. 6, 2018, states that the BOE authorizes the transportation of students by a private vehicle that transports nine or fewer passengers, in addition to the operator, unless emergency permission is granted to use a larger vehicle.
The policy update removes some redundant language, which White said has been an issue.
“This has been a real problem in the past,” White said, “and people don’t realize the responsibility that they are taking when they’re transporting someone else’s child, and this does a great job at tightening that policy up.”
The second update White referred to was 6605, which refers to crowdfunding — which the policy defines as the “solicitation of resources from individuals and/or organizations to support identified activities or projects that enhance the educational program or a specific cause approved by the District.”
This policy, originally adopted Dec. 6, 2018, received a more significant update. The original policy provides two options: option one prohibited crowdfunding for “District or specific school programs or activities, including co-curricular or extracurricular activities,” while option two permitted crowdfunding with specific approval from the Superintendent or board members.
The policy update eliminates option two entirely. White said the district has begun to provide more money to schools in order to alleviate the need for something such as crowdfunding.
The last policy White discussed was 3131.02, which outlines the human resources preferred recall list. In the original policy, adopted Nov. 13, 2014, seniority is mentioned several times in regards to employees who may be recalled. However, in the update, all mentions of seniority are removed, and instead, qualifications take the forefront.
“We need to make sure all personnel have a copy of this policy have reviewed with it, because this policy changes some things in what we’ve done in the past,” White said, “and if we are in the situation of having to cut people back and eliminate positions, we want to make sure that we follow those procedures according to policy.”
Board members voted to approve the first reading of these updates. The complete list of proposed updates may be obtained at the Logan County Schools Central Administrative Office at 506 Holly Ave., Logan. The current policies in place are viewable online at www.logancountyschoolswv.com.