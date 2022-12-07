Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LOGAN — The company who will perform the hazardous material testing for the county’s impending dilapidated structure removal projects will be determined as soon as Dec. 19.

That’s according to Logan County Development Authority Director Rocky Adkins, who on Monday gave an update to the Logan County Commission regarding the initiative. Adkins said the legal ad for bidding of the company to perform required testing of hazardous materials on the selected structures will appear in both The Logan Banner and the Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 7.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you