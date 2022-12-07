LOGAN — The company who will perform the hazardous material testing for the county’s impending dilapidated structure removal projects will be determined as soon as Dec. 19.
That’s according to Logan County Development Authority Director Rocky Adkins, who on Monday gave an update to the Logan County Commission regarding the initiative. Adkins said the legal ad for bidding of the company to perform required testing of hazardous materials on the selected structures will appear in both The Logan Banner and the Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 7.
Adkins said the winning bid will be determined by Dec. 19. Adkins said several structures have also been submitted to the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO), a requirement prior to demolition, and one has already been evaluated.
“We can’t move forward with it until we have received a letter from them,” Adkins said. “We have received our first letter back … what I can also tell you is that the first building that came back was on Cole Street here in Logan, and in the very, very near future, we’re going to see that building come to the ground to start this project.”
In late September, it was announced that Logan County was one of 21 West Virginia communities to receive grant funding for the removal of dilapidated structures through the WVDEP’s new Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program. Logan County was one of only three to receive the maximum grant award of $1.5 million.
The county has 12 months from the announcement day, which was Sept. 30, to spend the money. There is, however, an option to request a six-month extension.
Ray Perry, the county’s chief code enforcement officer, said there are 296 dilapidated structures currently identified in the county, pending more to be added from the Town of West Logan. He said 60 have been submitted to the SHPO for evaluation.
Perry said that once the demolition projects begin being bid out, specific areas of the county will be separated into blocks, such as Route 44, Holden, etc. He said the City of Logan will be a separate project in itself, with 63 identified structures slated for demolition.