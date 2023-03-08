Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

New biological opinion

Pictured in this June 2022 photo is the downstream side of a washed out creek crossing at Second Big Run in Lewis County, according to landowner Suzanne Vance. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has again ruled the Mountain Valley Pipeline is unlikely to jeopardize endangered species, an opinion criticized by environmental groups.

Federal regulators have again ruled the Mountain Valley Pipeline isn’t likely to threaten endangered species, a key approval for the project sparking condemnation from environmental groups.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Monday issued a biological opinion finding the 303-mile pipeline running through 11 counties in West Virginia before crossing into Virginia isn’t expected to jeopardize endangered species.

