KENOVA — Years after an oil spill caused by a sunken towboat in the Big Sandy River near Kenova, the federal government is seeking reimbursement for more than $1.8 million in cleanup costs.
Filed in Huntington on Sept. 1 on behalf of the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson, the lawsuit is the result of the January 2018 spill caused when a towboat, Gate City, sank in the Big Sandy River, spilling thousands of gallons of oil and fuel into the waterway used for intake by Kenova’s water system.
Defendants named in the suit are Western River Assets LLC and River Marine Enterprises LLC., companies based in Ashland and Paducah, Kentucky, who are accused of violating the Oil Pollution Act of 1990.
The act states the owner of a vessel from which oil is discharged is strictly liable for all incurred costs and damages. However, the lawsuit states the companies failed to compensate eight claims from cleanup crews and municipalities.
The federal government is seeking a judgment placing liability on the companies and the reimbursement of more than $1.8 million in costs incurred in responding to the oil spill, including interest.
Attorneys also seek a judgment making the companies responsible for any costs that might arise in the future from the incident.
On Nov. 27, 2017, Gate City, a unregistered vessel, and UTV Anna C, also owned by the defendants, were found tied off to each other along the Big Sandy River in states of significant disrepair. The vessels had been docked near a steep riverbank with minimal access, near mile marker 8 in the river just south of Kenova at an old Wayne County coal dock.
Personnel from the U.S. Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Huntington issued a notice Dec. 5, 2017, to the companies stating there was a threat of oil discharge and set a deadline of Jan. 31, 2018, for the boats to be brought into compliance.
However, the Gate City sank Jan. 10, 2018, at its moorings and discharged oil into the river. The lawsuit stated the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley estimated 5,000 gallons of oil and diesel fuel released, with another 6,000 to 9,000 of oil products remaining on board.
At the time of the incident, officials said about 4,000 water customers in the area were affected as a result. The Kenova Water System closed its intakes before oil could get into the water plant, but the city had to contract state and private companies to bring in six 8,000-gallon tanker trucks to pump water into its water tanks. The city of Ashland also provided water to residents.
In all, the plant was shut down for 36 hours and underwent extensive testing to ensure water was safe for customers.
River Marine notified its insurance carrier of the incident, but coverage was denied due to the vessel’s dilapidated condition, a violation of the policy terms, the lawsuit said. Still, River Marine hired groups to perform oil spill response activities.
The days that followed included freezing temperatures, making the response difficult. The lawsuit says drum skimmers and vacuum trucks continuously froze during cleanup on Jan. 14, 2018, and a rise in river levels meant devices had to be placed to keep the towboat in place and catch oil.
Once 4,500 gallons of oil product was removed from the Anna C, it was moved to another location to begin work on the Gate City.
On Jan. 29, 2018, salvage equipment was brought to lift the Gate City to make temporary repairs so the vessel could float, but operations were suspended for a month in February due to unfavorable river conditions.
Boats took the Gate City to a shipyard on March 7, 2018, where it was cleaned and salvage equipment demobilized.
A public notice was later issued, in accordance with the Oil Pollution Act of 1990, informing the public Western River Assets was accepting claims for uncompensated damages and removal costs caused by the vessel.
Eight claimants sent bills to the companies, but they went unfulfilled, the lawsuit said.
Within months the city of Kenova filed a lawsuit for expenses related to the cleanup it provided through four fire departments, the city of Ashland, West Virginia American Water, construction companies and others. Kenova said the lawsuit was filed after the claims went unanswered, but it voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit before Gate City could dispute the claim.
Ultimately the costs were paid by the federal government.
Evergreen AES Environmental, Clean Harbor Environmental Service and Safety-Kleen Systems — groups hired by River Marine — received $790,699.80, $192,430.36, $609,576.66 and $13,754.50 to perform oil pollution response activities.
The City of Kenova also submitted claims for $149,867.45 and $24,988.82 for the cost incurred by the closure of its plant and additional payroll hours paid out to city employees working disaster-related assignments.
Combined with other costs incurred by the U.S. Coast Guard, the total costs were $1,856,957.92.
The lawsuit says a notice of potential liability was sent to the companies in August 2019 and a bill sent September 2020, but no payment was received in the years that followed.
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams revoked business licenses for Western River Assets and River Marine Enterprises after David Smith, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, the listed owner of the companies, failed to file a 2022 annual report with the commonwealth.
The lawsuit seeks a civil penalty of $1.8 million. As of September, the government is not seeking damages for loss or injury to natural resources, but said in the lawsuit it reserves the right to do so if it should be necessary.
Last week, more than three months after litigation was filed, the Department of Justice filed a motion seeking a default judgment for $1,588,887.23 against the companies for failure to respond to the filing despite the court’s best effort in attempting to contact the defendants.