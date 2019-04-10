By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
HD Media
CHARLESTON -They smelled the looming federal recovery funds, and they flocked to cities gobsmacked by the deadly 2016 floods.
As the Federal Emergency Management Agency began the process of giving West Virginia millions to rebuild, local governments up and down the state looked to "emergency consultants" for guidance, paying them rates as high as $355 per hour.
Several of those who provided paid advice to Richwood flood officials - some of whom are facing embezzlement and other criminal charges - have popped up with other consulting contracts.
Most of the consultants came from out of state. They told the governments they'd maximize their reimbursements from FEMA and streamline the process.
In Richwood, FEMA gave the city of roughly 2,000 people $3.1 million for recovery. City officials hired two firms for advice: Simmons Recovery Consultants, of New York, which received $222,000 and whose principal consultant's rates reached $295 per hour; and Bill Hines, with Applied Emergency Management Services LLC, who made about $28,000 charging between $75 and $110 per hour.
Investigators from the West Virginia State Auditor's Office, which investigated the use of FEMA funds in Richwood, called Hines' consulting "well-intentioned" and stated that he knew the ways of FEMA, although it found he made critical mistakes.
The auditors were more critical of Hines' pricier successor: "Simmons Recovery Consultants, LLC, was paid an excessive amount of money with no clear return on the monies paid by the city," the auditors wrote.
Ron Simmons, the firm's principal, would not comment for this report.
Ryan Frykholm used to work for Simmons. He left in November 2017 and started Municipal Disaster Consultants, of Rochester, New York. Since then, he has won contracts with the town of Clendenin and the Clay County Business Development Authority. He said Simmons consulted for the BDA and the Clay County Board of Education, as well.
About 150 miles north of Richwood, Jonathan Cox consulted for the town of Hundred, and the Hundred-Littleton Public Service District. Cox helped the two entities receive a combined $360,000 in FEMA funds. They paid him more than $60 per hour. He received about $34,000 in total over five months.
Meanwhile, Richwood paid Cox (whom the auditors said traveled in from Colorado but Hundred records say is from Washington) more than $185,000 in gross pay for serving as the operations chief for the city's "Incident Command Structure." The ICS became a key focus of the state auditors' report and an embezzlement charge against the Richwood mayor.
Sherry Hayes, who oversees Hundred's finances as town recorder, said Cox convinced the city he ought to be hired as an employee - not a consultant. This wound up costing the city an extra $10,000 in taxes.
"He said it's better to hire him as an employee," Hayes said. "I don't know, I don't understand why we did. He just told us it would be better if we hired him as an employee instead of a consultant."
Cox could not be reached for comment.
Over in Clendenin, Frykholm came on board around October 2018 to assist the town in navigating the roughly $1.3 million it sought from FEMA. Mayor Shana Clendenin said Frykholm has been paid $12,000, thus far, with a salary cap of $20,000 established by the Town Council. Frykholm said he receives $155 per hour.
Clendenin said Frykholm has been "absolutely helpful" in correcting some of the work on projects that her predecessor began before Clendenin won office in June 2017.
Hines said he discussed a contract with Clendenin, but never formally submitted a bid. The mayor said she found herself "not impressed" with him and he is currently consulting for Nicholas County at the same rates he charged in Richwood.
Frykholm also won a contract with the Clay County Business Development Authority at his $155 hourly rate. Frykholm is helping the board receive FEMA funds to repair damage done to the Buffalo Creek Trail.
White Sulphur Springs took a beating during the flood, too, and has since procured about $1.74 million from FEMA, with help from consultant Scott Lewis, of Disaster Solutions, in Florida.
City Manager Lloyd Haynes said Lewis was "very very valuable in helping us get on track and be on track." He came at a cost of $150 per hour. The city paid him more than $300,000 between July 2016 and November 2017. Lewis did not respond to a request for comment.
Kanawha County Schools hired, through an emergency no-bid contract, BASE Tactical Disaster Recovery consulting, of Michigan. The school system paid $245,000 for BASE services at hourly rates as high as $355.
A Kanawha schools spokeswoman said the system does not yet have a determination as to how much - or if - FEMA will reimburse the expense.
Along with Richwood and the town of Clendenin, Hines also pitched to Rainelle Mayor Andrea Pendleton. She passed, as well, although she said she's wondered if that was a mistake. However, she said she's proud of the recovery effort and that she's received a lot of assistance from the state and federal governments.
"My first priority was my people, to get my people back home, get the people back in their houses," Pendleton said. "I went out and helped clean out houses and did whatever I could."
In the report on their Richwood investigation, the state auditors took note of the "invasion" of emergency management consultants after the flood.
The report notes that difficulties with the state's administration, coupled with ill-prepared county offices of emergency services, left municipalities "overwhelmed and grasping for any lifeline that was tossed their way," prompting the consultants.
"This perfect storm of failures and confusion created a void of leadership, guidance, and trust throughout the affected counties that was filled by consultants offering a flashlight in the darkness," the report states.
The consultants
To the consultants and the local officials who hire them, the industry picks up the slack for agencies like the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and FEMA.
Keith Evans, who worked with Richwood for Simmons before leaving the company, blamed FEMA and the DHSEM for producing some of the sloppy paperwork that slowed reimbursements. Frykholm expressed similar frustrations.
Up in Hundred, Hayes said Cox did a good job doing the work that state officials should have been performing. She specifically criticized DHSEM Public Assistance Officer Greg Myers and recently retired DHSEM director Jimmy Gianato for poor communication.
A DHSEM spokesman did not respond to a comment request on the criticism.
When presented with some of the findings of this report, West Virginia National Guard Adj. Gen. James Hoyer said in a statement that the state has made staffing and process changes to improve support capabilities with local communities.
He said no one mandated that local communities retain consultants and that FEMA, in most cases, provides the same services at no cost. He said consultants are out there and not always acting in good faith.
"Unfortunately, in some cases, there were those who presented themselves as experts in disaster recovery with the knowledge of FEMA regulations and processes that led communities down the wrong path and complicated recovery," he said.
The auditor's report contains a recommendation regarding consultants.
"Instead of forcing sub-recipient to hire outside consultants, the State of West Virginia (by and through multiple agencies) should establish a guidebook and mandate annual training for counties and municipalities relating to the management of public monies in the aftermath of an emergency," it states.
However, Hines said the concept of the state quenching cities' needs for consultants is unlikely. He said there's a culture issue of undervaluing emergency preparedness until disaster strikes.
"Nobody cares about whether the fire hose works until there's a fire going," he said.
While the recommendation is sound in theory, he said, in practice, that there are specific things that local municipalities can do to help themselves that they won't inherently get in instructions from the state and FEMA alone.
"For the state of West Virginia moving forward," he said, "it will be an all-hands-on-deck teamwork type situation to include free market, and I don't see any way around it."
Reach Jake Zuckerman at jake.zuckerman@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-4814 or follow @jake_zuckerman on Twitter.