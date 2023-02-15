Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia International Yeager Airport and Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School coordinated a fly-over of the airport Monday to celebrate what would have been Gen. Chuck Yeager’s 100th birthday.

“The airport wanted to tip our hats to General Yeager for his 100th birthday and we thought that the best way we could do that would be coordinating a flyover with Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School,” said Paige Withrow, the chief marketing officer at the airport.

