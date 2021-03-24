A major food distribution is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, March 26, thanks to a program that is partnering with Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
A tractor-trailer will arrive on the Logan campus bringing 1,200 boxes, weighing 30 pounds each, containing fresh produce, meat and dairy products. Boxes will be given out on the Boone campus at noon, with distribution scheduled for Wyoming at 12:30 p.m.
There is no income requirement to receive a box of food. Southern is partnering with the USDA’s Famers to Families program for children and their families. To receive food, just show up to campus and provide your name and address.
Attendees must remain in their vehicles and be mindful of COVID-19 health and safety practices.
“I feel it’s our responsibility to partner with groups that can benefit our local area,” said SWVCTC President Dr. Pamela L. Alderman. “Community is our middle name, and with the recent devastation of flooding that hit our region, this is coming at just the right time.”
The college’s student chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success, along with staff volunteers will assist in the distribution effort.