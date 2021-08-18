LOGAN — The City of Logan’s first Food Truck Friday event was a big hit with locals.
Three food trucks — Southern Gals, Chubby Chicks and Carnivore BBQ from Hamlin — were set up in the courthouse square Friday.
Logan Mayor Serafino Nolletti says the food trucks were such a big hit that two of the vendors completely sold out long before they were scheduled to wrap up at 3 p.m.
“It was a big hit,” Nolletti said. “That’s all we’ve heard is positive. People enjoyed it, just being able to go out in town and find something different. We had been talking about this, and councilman Keno Muncy brought it up to us, and we decided to do it, and it’s been huge, a huge first week.”
On the schedule for Friday, Aug. 20, is Saved by the Grace BBQ, Southern Gals and Pop’s Snow Palaces & Treats.
“We’ll go as long as we can as long as the weather holds out and as long as we have food trucks, food vendors, that want to come in,” Nolletti said, “and as long as the people keep supporting it like they have last week and hopefully this week, we’ll continue it and maybe add to it.”
Nolletti said he hopes to add a vendor that sells locally grown produce.
“I can remember during (former Mayor) Tom Esposito’s administration, they had like a farmer’s market on Fridays, and it was a huge hit back then, too,” Nolletti said. “I think it would be something that we could possibly add to it if we can find some local farmers that would like to come in on Fridays and set up too to sell locally grown, fresh produce.”
Food Truck Friday will typically feature three vendors each week to offer a mix between the vendors and the local food businesses, Nolletti said. Scheduling will be from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. but vendors may open before 11 a.m. or stay open longer after 3 p.m.
“They’re there, and I’m not going to run them off, unless they just don’t want to leave,” he quipped.
Any food vendor that wants to come to Logan to participate in Food Truck Friday may contact city hall at 304-752-4044 and leave a message. They may also contact Nolletti or city clerk Amber Miller-Belcher through Facebook.
The City of Logan, West Virginia, Facebook page will update the list of food vendors each week.
HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich covers Logan County.