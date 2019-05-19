HOLDEN — Logan Klingler loves his job, but even if he didn't he wouldn't be able to leave it behind.
He literally lives where he works, in a former coal-mine storage building on the sprawling Tomblin Wildlife Management Area in Logan and Mingo counties.
"The company that owned the building gave it to the Logan County Commission, and the commission is graciously letting us use it until we build our own facilities here," Klingler said.
Living in a big metal-sided building might seem like a hardship, but Klingler doesn't mind it. "It has an office, a bunk room and a bathroom, and those are all insulated spaces," he said. "I've rigged up a microwave, a toaster oven and a coffee maker, and that's really all I need."
At 25, Klingler is accustomed to minimalist living. He's single, and he's only 18 months removed from life as a college student.
"I graduated from [West Virginia University] in 2017 with a degree in wildlife and fisheries management," he said. "While I was at WVU, I spent six years in the National Guard, which helped me get through school."
Shortly after he graduated, he received an email from Chris Ryan, supervisor of game management services for the state Division of Natural Resources.
"Chris told me a elk-technician position was about to open up," Klingler said. "I applied for it, interviewed for it, got the job and moved to Logan County."
He spent most of last year monitoring the state's fledgling elk herd, which at the time consisted of about 100 animals. Working alongside Randy Kelley, the DNR's elk project leader, he learned more about elk than he ever thought he could.
"We monitored the animals and spent a lot of time creating better habitat for them," Klingler said. "The job required me to do a lot of hiking. I learned every hilltop and hollow on the property."
That's no small feat. The Tomblin WMA encompasses more than 30,000 acres' worth of steep-sided hills and reclaimed surface mines.
"You can only go so far in a truck or on a side-by-side," Klingler said. "To find these elk, you've got to put your boots on the ground. I spent a lot of time walking and listening for signals from the elk's radio transmitters."
He also did habitat-improvement work. At the time, the Tomblin WMA had no wildlife manager, so he and Kelley worked with other DNR personnel to make the property more attractive for elk, deer, bear, turkeys and other wildlife species.
When the full-time wildlife manager's post came open earlier this year, Klingler applied for it. He got the job a few weeks ago.
"The title is 'wildlife manager,' but it's almost as much land management as it is wildlife management," he said. "Randy oversees the elk herd, and I oversee the land they're on. I try to create food sources, create habitat for the elk and all the other wildlife on the property."
When he isn't out performing his official duties, Klingler likes to scout for deer and turkeys. He said the area's deer hunting is better than he expected it to be.
"I grew up near Columbus, Ohio, and I got spoiled on Ohio's big bucks," he said. "I came down here and was surprised to find some really nice bucks here. It's a pretty well-kept secret how big the bucks are in this part of the state."
Also in his spare time, he cares for three beagle-mix dogs he adopted.
"Really, I only adopted one," he said. "I found her wandering around on the property. Someone had dropped her here, and she was about to have pups."
The dog, which Klingler named Lily, eventually delivered seven puppies. Klingler kept two males, Aldo and Bear. The dogs share the spacious mine shop with him.
"Eventually, we'll be building our own facilities on the property, but for the time being this is home," Klingler said, gesturing around the shop's cavernous kitchen area. "I like to tell people I live in a mine building, but right out back I have a 30,000-acre playground.
"I'd like to get the word out about Tomblin; we're doing great things here. My goal is to help the land sustain as much wildlife as possible. The hunting opportunities here are fantastic already. I'd recommend that people come check it out. It's an outdoorsman's paradise."