Former Boone County Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Beck, pictured at Ramage Elementary School in August 2021, has been contractually hired on to provide administrative support services to Logan County Schools.

 Phil Perry | HD Media file photo

LOGAN — Dr. Lisa D. Beck, a former Superintendent of Boone County Schools, was hired by the state superintendent to provide administrative support services for the Logan County school system.

According to the packet sent out alongside the Dec. 13 meeting agenda for the Logan County Board of Education, Beck’s contract to provide the external services was approved by State Superintendent of Schools David Roach on Dec. 5. Under the contract, Beck will receive $50 per hour for a maximum of 50 hours per month.

