Former Boone County Schools Superintendent Dr. Lisa Beck, pictured at Ramage Elementary School in August 2021, has been contractually hired on to provide administrative support services to Logan County Schools.
LOGAN — Dr. Lisa D. Beck, a former Superintendent of Boone County Schools, was hired by the state superintendent to provide administrative support services for the Logan County school system.
According to the packet sent out alongside the Dec. 13 meeting agenda for the Logan County Board of Education, Beck’s contract to provide the external services was approved by State Superintendent of Schools David Roach on Dec. 5. Under the contract, Beck will receive $50 per hour for a maximum of 50 hours per month.
The agreement states that Beck’s work will focus on providing “support in the development and collection of data necessary” to meet the requirements of documenting the action steps being completed in response to the West Virginia Department of Education’s Special Circumstance On-Site Review Report. The results of that report, which was compiled in September and October, led the State Board of Education to vote to take over Logan County Schools.
Other duties outlined as part of Beck’s contract include:
Becoming thoroughly familiar with the content of the Special Circumstance On-Site Review as well as any revisions or additions of the document.
Participate in necessary training sessions provided by representatives of the West Virginia Department of Education regarding the utilization of the Logan County Schools Planner and types of documentation to be uploaded in such.
Work collaboratively with the superintendent to identify directors and/or other employees of Logan County Schools responsible for providing documentation of completed work to address the necessary action steps in their specific area(s) of responsibility.
Assist the superintendent in monitoring the status of progress being made to correct the issues cited in each of the non-compliances and findings outlined in the Special Circumstance Report.
Maintain regular and effective communication with the superintendent regarding the process of documenting the action steps being completed to address each of the findings and/or non-compliances cited in the Special Circumstance Report.
Work collaboratively with individual directors and other employees of Logan County Schools to identify the specific types of documentation needed to address findings and/or non-compliances outlined in the Special Circumstance Report.
Regularly communicate with specific directors and other identified employees of Logan County Schools regarding the status of documentation needed to provide evidence of action steps being taken to address select areas of non-compliance and/or findings outlined in the report.
Participate in meetings with directors and/or other employees of Logan County Schools scheduled by the superintendent to discuss, review and/or coordinate the action steps being completed to address areas of non-compliances and findings outlined in the report.
Complete all actions necessary to document and upload the collected documentation of completed action steps using the Logan County Schools Planner as prepared by the WVDE.
Provide reports, written and verbal, regarding the progress being made toward correcting non-compliances and findings outlined in the Special Circumstance Report as requested by the superintendent.
Effectively communicate with representatives of the West Virginia Department of Education regarding the documentation being provided in the Logan County Schools Planner.
Attend any regular or special meeting of the Logan County Board of Education as requested by the superintendent for the purpose of providing an update for the members of the board regarding progress toward correcting non-compliances and findings as documented in the Logan County Schools Planner.
Unless terminated via mutual agreement of both parties or extended by State Superintendent Roach, Beck’s contract is set to expire June 30, 2023.
Beck previously served as interim Superintendent of Boone County Schools from 2021-2022. She served as assistant superintendent of that county while Jeff Huffman served as superintendent. Huffman is currently serving as Interim Superintendent of Logan County Schools after being appointed by Roach upon the state’s takeover of the county.