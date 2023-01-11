FORT GAY — Progress is ongoing for a project at the former Fort Gay High School that will make the space ready for the community and add affordable living space.
Demolition is underway inside the building. Upon project completion, the space is expected to consist of eight affordable senior housing units on the second floor and community spaces on the first floor, with the possibility of moving town offices to the first floor as well.
Nick Guertin, associate director of Revitalize Appalachia of Coalfield Development’s construction and real estate development enterprise, said while progress has been made so far, an exact time for when the project will be completed is still unknown.
“The challenging thing to say right now is that the supply chain issues have just continued to be a major factor in affecting our timelines,” he said. “So, we know we’ll be working on the project all throughout next year. So it’s hard for us right now to project with certainty what those timelines are.”
Guertin said crews initially made repairs and replacements to the building’s roof, and that work made it easier and safer for the crews to later move their work into the building.
Since then, asbestos abatement has been completed, crews are working on removing debris and other unnecessary materials from inside, and contracts are being planned for items such as HVAC and elevator maintenance, Guertin said.
The upper level residential space will be completed first, Guertin said, as fundraising is ongoing for the lower community space.
Guertin said he looks forward to seeing the construction and eventual competition of the new space, and he’s excited the building is being preserved for the community while also allowing for more opportunities for community activities.
“I think it’s really great that we’re finally able to be advancing this desire that the folks in the community have had for a long time to save the building and kind of bring it back to life,” he said.
“I’m really grateful that it’s going to be a place where different types of activities in the community can be happening. The community already uses the front lawn for a lot of events in the nicer weather, so it’s just going to be great to be able to add in an occupied building to that front public space and just have even more folks in the community able to use the facility and come together in a new space.”
Guertin also said the project is also a chance for community members to get involved by receiving workforce training if they are looking to learn more about the construction field and give back to their community while they learn.