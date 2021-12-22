LOGAN — Tom Esposito, who served as mayor of Logan from 1987-2003, died Friday morning after a year-long battle with a rare cancer. He was 69.
Tom’s wife, Pam O’Neil Esposito, made the public announcement via a Facebook post Friday morning.
“My sweet, dear, handsome husband, Thomas Esposito, passed away this morning, Dec. 17, 2021, at 5:50 a.m. Our hearts are shattered,” the post read.
Esposito was diagnosed with stage IV cholangiocarcinoma, a rare cancer of the bile ducts, in September 2020. Originally given only a few months to live, Esposito defied the odds and lived well over a year after the grim diagnosis, fighting his condition every step of the way.
“We knew it was going to happen. None of us knew when, but he beat all odds,” said current Logan Mayor Serafino Nolletti, a longtime friend of Esposito. “When they diagnosed him with this rare cancer, they gave him six months and he lived a year — almost a year and a half — since the time they diagnosed him.”
Prior to becoming mayor himself, Nolletti served on the Logan City Council under Esposito from 1999 until 2003.
Nolletti recalled Esposito coming into his former business, the City Bakery, one day and asking him to consider running for the position.
“He asked me, in ’99, he needed to fill a council seat,” Nolletti said. “I forget whose seat came open — and he was running again and he came in the bakery one day and asked me if I would consider running for city council, and I thought about it for a few days, and I said, ‘Well, Tom, I’d love to help you.’ I did get elected and I tried to help him in any way I could with anything that he needed that I was able to even do.”
Nolletti also recalled that both his and Esposito’s families were friends for many years in Logan. Esposito was the son of Vito Esposito, an Italian immigrant who was a longtime businessman and educator in Logan, and Mary F. (Lamp) Esposito.
During his time as mayor, Esposito oversaw numerous annexation efforts, including the Fountain Place Mall — a move that proved controversial with some at the time. The West Virginia Freedom Festival, a well-known yearly staple in Logan, began under Esposito’s tenure, and he was an active member of the West Virginia Municipal League, serving in several roles, including president.
Esposito was also a longtime attorney in Logan, working alongside brothers John V. and Michael and sister Rose Marie (Rupe), for the Law Offices of Esposito and Esposito. Esposito earned his doctor of jurisprudence degree from the West Virginia College of Law in 1978. He earned a bachelor of arts degree in political science from WVU in 1974, and he attended Logan High School, graduating in 1970.
Esposito was a member of the First Christian Church of Logan, serving as a deacon and worship leader. He and his wife, Pam, were also highly active with the Paws Squad of Logan, a local animal rescue and advocacy group.
Esposito’s funeral was held 1 p.m. Tuesday at the First Christian Church of Logan. Upon his death on Friday, flags at city hall were lowered to half-mast and remained so until he was carried to his final resting place. Esposito was interred at the Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill.
“Our families were very, very close all our lives and it’s really been hard,” Nolletti said. “It’s been hard on me, personally, and hard on anybody that knew him, because Tom was always so upbeat about everything and everybody. He made everybody feel special. It’s just a sad, sad time.”