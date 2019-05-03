By LACIE PIERSON
HD Media
A former Logan County Schools superintendent reported to a federal prison facility Wednesday to begin her sentence after a federal judge denied her second request to delay her report date.
Phyllis Doty is listed as being in the custody of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, according to the bureau's inmate search.
Doty was convicted of eight counts of fraud on Aug. 31, 2018, capping a four-day trial before U.S. District Judge David Faber in Bluefield.
Faber, in March, sentenced Doty to spend 42 months in prison.
Doty's appeal case was opened in U.S. Circuit Court for the Fourth Circuit on April 4, according to court records. Judicial panels in the Fourth Circuit consider appeals in federal court cases from West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
The appeal argument for Doty's case had not been filed as of Wednesday.
Doty is represented by attorneys Jim Cagle and Jeaneen Legato. Her address is listed as being in Dandridge, Tennessee, according to documents filed in her appeal as of May 1.
Doty, 64, was convicted of stealing and selling iPods and iPads that belonged to Logan County Schools starting in September 2011. Federal prosecutors said at least 20 devices were stolen, and Doty's former secretary confirmed during the trial that several devices sold on eBay were connected to a mobile number issued to Doty by the Logan County Board of Education, according to a report from The Logan Banner.
Doty also was convicted of using $6,500 in school system money to purchase items that were used as decorations for her son's wedding in August 2015. The items included bread baskets, easels, drink dispensers, columns and decorative urns. Doty told the school district's purchasing director that the items were wanted by the band director at Chapmanville Middle School.
Doty attempted to cover up her scheme once an investigation into suspicious spending became public by attempting to influence Logan County teachers of the falsehood that she had permission to take iPods purchased by the Logan County Board of Education, and then by Doty asking the wedding planner to return the gifted items to a Logan County school.