CHARLESTON — A former Town of Man utility clerk was recently sentenced to seven years of supervised probation on charges of falsifying accounts while she was serving in her former position.
According to a news release from the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office, Sherry Sansom, 51, of Accoville, was sentenced by Logan County Circuit Judge Eric O’Briant on May 18 after she entered a guilty plea to an information charging her with falsifying accounts. According to the Auditor’s Office, Sansom failed to deposit over six figures from utility payments in the town of Man’s bank account.
Sansom was sentenced to one to 10 years in prison, but the sentence was suspended for seven years of supervised probation. She was also ordered to repay the Town of Man $166,096.79 in restitution, which was the total loss to the town over a five-year period, according to accounting of the deposits.
During her formal statement to the court, Sansom expressed remorse and blamed an addiction to prescription painkillers for her actions.
“I lived half my life in addiction,” Sansom said. “I will not go back to that life again. I’m not that person anymore, and I’m sorry.”
While asking for probation, Tim DiPiero, Sansom’s attorney, said that she had taken it upon herself to enter rehabilitation when her crimes were discovered over five years ago.
The Circuit Court appointed the State Auditor’s Office special prosecutor to handle several cases involving potential fraud in Logan County. Sansom’s case was received by the Auditor’s prosecution team from work performed by the state’s Commission on Special Investigations and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
According to case evidence, Sansom immediately accepted responsibility for her actions when she was confronted by investigators.
“This is a great example of our office working with the legislature’s investigative arm, and federal and state prosecutors, to obtain convictions on cases which might otherwise fall through the cracks,” said State Auditor J.B. McCuskey in the release. “We take no joy in these prosecutions, but we’re committed to keeping the use and misuse of public funds transparent, and in so doing we hope this incident serves as a deterrent to anyone planning such a scheme.”
Anyone with information of fraud against state, county or local government should call 833-WV-FRAUD, or file an anonymous report at www.wvsao.gov.