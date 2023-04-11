MAN — Man town councilman Jim Blevins, who served as mayor for nearly 16 years, was honored with the town’s Key to the City award during Monday evening’s town council meeting.
Blevins was presented the honor by the man who was appointed to replace him, Mayor John Fekete. Blevins, 80, served as mayor from 2007 until February, resigning that position and swapping places with Fekete for a council seat instead.
During Monday evening’s council meeting, Fekete reflected on his long relationship with Blevins, for which he served as a councilman for the same length of time as Blevins’ tenure as mayor. Fekete outlined some of the accomplishments achieved under Blevins’ tenure, including the construction of the war memorial on W.Va. 10 and getting the town into the home rule program.
“Jim showed up here every day,” Fekete said. “He loves this town and I know that because I heard him say it quite a few times. He was truly a working mayor that showed up, spent five days a week here, sometimes six unless Miss Gloria had him on vacation or something, which wasn’t very often.”
In attendance for the honor were a congregation from the neighboring City of Logan, including its mayor, Serafino Nolletti, who has served that city since 2007.
“I can’t enough about Jim Blevins,” Nolletti said. “We’ve become great friends over the years … we’ve worked hand in hand on a lot of projects and I know Jim loves this town. His heart has been in, and always will be in, this town. I know he loves his family, he’s proud of his family, he’s proud of the council that he’s worked with over the years. He’s told me that several times. The Memorial Veterans Park, I know he’s very, very, very proud of that, as we all are. Jim, I’m just glad you’re still on the council. John’s in good hands with the council, and I love you, man.”
Blevins is a candidate for re-election in the town’s upcoming municipal election, alongside David Brooks, Britt Gibson, Jack white, William “Joey” Corns, and James Conn.
In other news from Monday’s Man Town Council meeting, council approved:
The first reading of an ordinance to remove the town’s parking meters and replace them with two-hour parking spaces from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily
Setting of the fireworks date to Saturday, July 1
Proclamation recognizing National Child Abuse Prevention Month
Fair Housing Proclamation
Change of council meeting times to 6 p.m. instead of 5 p.m. the second Monday of each month
Appointment of Misty Morgan as town judge
Approval of the first Friday and Saturday in May, and the first Friday and Saturday in October as 2023 yard sale dates in South Man. Mayor has option to postpone until the following weekend in the event of rain.
Application of credit cards for town purchases
The town’s fire chief, Bill Weese, provided a brief update on the construction of their new fire department. He said the project, which will be located near the old 7/11, will begin around the beginning of the beginning to the middle of July.
Mayor Fekete also announced that the town is ordering two new plastic waterproof boxes to be used as blessing boxes. They will be placed in front of town hall and will replace the old blessing box located at the side of the old Uncle Sam’s Loans building.