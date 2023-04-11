Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

MAN — Man town councilman Jim Blevins, who served as mayor for nearly 16 years, was honored with the town’s Key to the City award during Monday evening’s town council meeting.

Blevins was presented the honor by the man who was appointed to replace him, Mayor John Fekete. Blevins, 80, served as mayor from 2007 until February, resigning that position and swapping places with Fekete for a council seat instead.

