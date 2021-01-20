LOGAN — The former National Bank of Logan building at 229 Stratton St., in downtown Logan is set to be auctioned off at noon Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Built in the 1920s, the building is a five-story commercial structure with original marble walls and vault in what used to be the bank on the ground floor. It includes a walk-up window, restrooms for men and women, office spaces and keyed access from the building’s elevator.
The ground floor also includes a mezzanine, which was previously used for the president of the bank. The mezzanine includes a reception area, private office and full restroom.
The other floors of the building include office spaces, several of which are rented out. The entire second floor is currently rented out.
The building is being auctioned off by Joe R. Pyle Complete Auction and Realty Service. According to their website, the building also has a rubber roof and a refurbished boiler in the basement.
As Tuesday, Jan. 19, the high bid is $65,000. For more information, visit www.joerpyleauctions.com or call Taylor Ramsey at 304-552-5201.