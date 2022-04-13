LOGAN — Monday’s Logan County Commission culminated with former Sheriff Sonya M. Dingess Porter addressing a letter sent to Logan County Schools by her successor, current sheriff P.D. Clemens, regarding taxes owed as a result of coal company bankruptcies.
On March 31, 2021, Logan County Schools Superintendent Patricia Lucas sent a letter to Clemens on behalf of the Logan County Board of Education to “gather information pertaining to any and all outstanding tax collections related to past bankruptcies in Logan County that might be forthcoming to Logan County Schools.” Former board president Jeremy Farley — who is now a Republican candidate for commission — asked Lucas to draft the letter during the board’s March 23, 2021, regular meeting.
Lucas continued in the letter to state that finding the status of revenue that might be able to be collected from coal company bankruptcies between the years 2015 and 2020 will help the board members set levy rates and develop the following year’s budget.
“Our former treasurer made inquiries about this issue in the past, as it was our understanding that Logan County Schools had not yet received approximately two million dollars in taxes related to these coal company bankruptcies,” Lucas wrote. “As sheriff and treasurer for the county, I know you understand the importance these taxes play in relation to providing our students with a world-class education and our communities with an educated, well-trained workforce. Our school system depends on the Sheriff of Logan County to provide an efficient and timely accounting of tax revenues. Please forward us any updated information that may have concerned this issue.”
Logan County Commission President Danny Godby was also carbon-copied onto the letter.
On Feb. 11, 2022, Lucas responded to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request from Richard Abraham regarding her letter. In her response, she attached a copy of her letter along with a video copy of the March 23, 2021, board meeting.
Lucas went on to say that her letter was not sent via certified mail and that no response was received by Clemens or the county commission by that point.
The documents that were released via Abraham’s FOIA request were posted publicly on the Facebook page of the Miners Dig It PAC, which Abraham was treasurer of, according to 2015 and 2016 reports from the West Virginia Secretary of State. The PAC also posted the video from the March 23, 2021, LCBOE meeting showing Farley asking Lucas to draft her letter.
The Miners Dig It PAC has been in opposition to Farley, and Farley’s commission campaign has been trading jabs with Abraham and the PAC on Facebook in recent weeks.
On Feb. 23, 2022, Clemens responded to Lucas’s nearly year-old letter. In his response, Clemens stated that he had to research the sheriff’s department’s records for the information due to being the newly elected sheriff at the time. As a result of the research, Clemens said he was able to determine that Logan County had one bankruptcy that resulted in lost tax revenue.
Clemens further stated that one coal company — which he did not name — filed for bankruptcy in 2015 and 2016. The 2015 taxes, he said, were protected by submitting a creditors protection notice, which led to the 2015 taxes being paid. He said the 2016 tax year creditors protection notice was not submitted, however, which resulted in a loss of taxes to Logan County in the amount of $2,817,527.40, and $1,746,866.99 of that would have gone to Logan County Schools.
During that time, Sonya M. Dingess Porter was sheriff and at Monday’s meeting of the Logan County Commission, Porter spoke during the public comments period to counter the statement in Clemens’ letter that a creditors protection notice was not submitted in 2016.
“I am coming before the commission today as a promise to the Logan County citizens to begin to address the allegations that were placed into writing by Sheriff Paul Clemens and sent to the Board of Education stating that under my administration as sheriff that a Proof of Claim was not submitted resulting in a loss of revenue to Logan County and the board of education regarding the tax year 2016 and Alpha Natural Resources filing bankruptcy,” Porter said.
Porter said that 2015 taxes became due for collection on or about July 15, 2015. Alpha Natural Resources Inc. filed for bankruptcy on Aug. 3, 2015, and the Sheriff’s Office received notice of it, she said.
Porter said the filing date for the Proof of Claim to be submitted to bankruptcy court was on or about Feb. 19, 2016. After several months of research to compile the tax accounts for Alpha, chief tax deputy Gloria Blevins submitted the Proof of Claim for the Logan County Sheriff’s Office that included the 2015 tax liabilities owed by Alpha on Jan. 28, 2016. It was received in bankruptcy court on Feb. 1, 2016, according to Porter.
Porter said that at the time the Proof of Claim was filed for the 2015 taxes, the 2016 taxes were not due, nor were they on the Tax Office’s software system to be able to place a Proof of Claim by the deadline date set by bankruptcy court. The 2016 taxes would have first become due for collections on or about July 15, 2016.
Porter said that Alpha made an announcement on July 26, 2016, that they had emerged from bankruptcy as a smaller, privately held company. She also noted that eight other counties — Boone, Lincoln, McDowell, Mingo, Nicholas, Raleigh, Wyoming and Wayne counties — were affected by the bankruptcy.
In the meantime, Porter said that Blevins, as well as other chief tax deputies in the state, were advised by the Auditor’s Office to place the 2015 and 2016 taxes owed by Alpha into a “suspended” status while the case was being reviewed by bankruptcy court.
No tax liability payments were made by Alpha until Sept. 1, 2017, and the first delinquent tax year — 2015 — payment was received in March 2018. However, no payments for tax year 2016 were ever received by Logan County or any of the eight other counties, according to Porter.
“According to Mrs. Blevins, she states that Alpha is stating that since the 2016 taxes are based on as owned on or after July 1, 2015, that they are not liable for the 2016 taxes because they filed bankruptcy and a Proof of Claim was not filed for the 2016 taxes,” Porter said. “Yes, the 2016 taxes are based on what was owned after July 1, 2015, but the 2016 taxes are not due to start collecting payments until July 15, 2016.
“Mrs. Blevins states that under bankruptcy law we are covered under what is due on the day of or before they (Alpha) filed for bankruptcy, not after,” she added. “She is not for sure if what she was being advised is true. She states if this is true, then Alpha’s attorneys may have found a loophole to get out of paying the 2016 taxes to Logan County as well as to the other counties.”
Porter said that while she was sheriff, she and other members of the West Virginia Sheriff’s Association, along with the State Auditor’s Office and the County Commission Association, worked with legislators to address the bankruptcy issue. During their 2016 regular session, the West Virginia Legislature passed an amendment to Chapter 11A-2-2(c) of state code, allowing county commissions to hire an attorney to represent them in collecting delinquent taxes.
In 2019, the Logan County Commission hired law firm Nelson, Mullins, Riley and Scarborough, LLP, a law firm based in Columbia, South Carolina, to represent them regarding the 2016 tax liabilities from Alpha, which was by that point under a new name of Contura Energy. Porter stated that a certified letter was submitted by Attorney Shawn G. Ramsey on behalf of Logan County to Contura Energy on June 4, 2019, which states that on July 7, 2016, bankruptcy court entered its order confirming Second Amended Joint Plan of Reorganization of Debtors and Debtors in Possession as Modified.
That letter continued to state, “Importantly, the confirmed plan obligated the Debtors to pay the Delinquent 2016 tax liabilities in the ordinary course of business (and without the need for the County to file a claim in the Bankruptcy Court for allowance of the Administrative Expense).”
“So, they did recognize the fact that those 2016 taxes were owed?” asked commissioner Danny Ellis.
“Somebody did,” Porter responded. Ellis said upon having a conversation with Blevins, Contura once called to inquire about how much was owed. Commissioner Diana Barnette said she believes Alpha or Contura may have found a loophole to avoid paying taxes.
Porter went on to state that she was not made aware of the hiring of that law firm during her time as sheriff.
“I’m not aware of how that happened,” Porter said. “I think that was part our discussion. I’ve never seen that contract.”
Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling advised that a copy of the file needs to be obtained from the law firm for better information. He said the county is working on sending a letter to obtain the case file.
Porter said that in October 2020, she received an email — which Wandling said he has a copy of — from former county administrator Rocky Adkins stating that after meeting with legal counsel, he thought the risk to proceed might not be advisable because of a large percentage of legal costs that might be collected. He then asked Porter to confirm if she agrees with that decision, and she called him to tell him that she could not confirm that she agreed.
“The way I understood that email was that the legal fees could pile up, and there’s no guarantee we’re ever going to recoup any money,” Wandling said.
“Again, I’ve never spoke to these attorneys even after asking, sending an email, being a part of this, being the sheriff,” Porter said. “I wasn’t the person that signed the contract with them, so I don’t know why … even after being asked to be a part of the conversations with the attorneys so I knew what was going on, I never was. I was never allowed.”
“We have never seen who they discussed anything with,” Wandling responded.
Commissioner Ellis then asked Blevins if, to the best of her knowledge, any deadlines were ever missed regarding bankruptcy court. She responded that they were not.
Porter then addressed Clemens directly, who was seated beside Blevins. Porter claimed that Blevins told her that she was unaware of Clemens’ letter to the BOE.
“I just want to say that I don’t understand why the letter was represented,” Porter said. “He had the best person sitting beside him that was my right arm and the expert person in that subject matter and information. When I talked to her, she advised me … he never came to her to get that information. I’m a little confused why it also took him 11 months to respond to the board of education and, sir, I don’t know if she did tell you, but when you’re dealing with budgets, timing and efficiency … when they ask for something, they need it now, not several months later, so I’m just saying, these are things that are very important with that.”
“I want to be clear that I didn’t do anything wrong,” Porter added. “Gloria (Blevins) didn’t do anything wrong. There was eight other counties that were dealing with the same thing. We went to legislators to try to change the law to help us recoup or deal with these issues if they ever come up again, so that’s kind of where I’m at. I just don’t understand where the sheriff (Clemens) got that information from, that’s what I would like to know. If you didn’t get it from Gloria, sir, who did you get it from? What would make you think that I failed to do my job? I love Logan County. I love it, and I would never devastate the children of Logan County from an education and that money. I would never purposefully do that, nor would Gloria. I just don’t understand why you would write a letter like that not conferring to your chief tax deputy, because this information that I’m reading to you, she has.”
“I have no comments to make at this time,” Clemens responded, “but I do want to reserve the right to make comments at a later date.”
Porter said that if she did by any chance do anything wrong, she would cooperate with state or federal officials on an investigation.
Former county administrator Rocky Adkins, now serving as economic development authority director, was then brought into the room, where he was asked about his email over the court expenses. Adkins said a court action was actually filed and a letter was sent to Contura.
Adkins said that Contura’s response led to the attorneys advising the county to not pursue the matter any further because it would lead to further costs than what the county could get back. Commissioner Barnette then asked Adkins if he has a copy of any of that correspondence.
“I’d have to find out and see if there’s something,” Adkins said. “I’m sure there is. I’ll call the attorney and ask for anything on that.”
Adkins also confirmed that the law firm was chosen after he met an individual named Randy Saunders, who works for them. Adkins said the firm became recommended because tax matters and bankruptcies are primarily what they deal with.
Adkins said the hiring of the attorneys was simply an attempt to try to recoup the money after it had been learned the case was sealed in bankruptcy court.
“It was an attempt to see if we could correct — to try to fix — what we considered an incident that were the circumstances of the time,” Adkins said.
Commissioner Ellis said he feels the money is still “fair game” and something the county should potentially try to pursue. “I think it’s something we certainly need to take a good, hard look at,” he said.