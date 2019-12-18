WEST LOGAN — A former motel that was damaged by fire earlier in 2019 is now being renovated for future business spaces.
Country Roads Development, LLC, a locally owned business that seeks to provide modern commercial spaces with affordable rents, recently bought the former Mountain Trail Inn/Mathis Motel complex in West Logan. The owners have been renovating it for future storefronts and business spaces. The building, which had not been used as a motel since at least October 2018, was damaged by a fire on April 3, 2019, but it remained structurally intact.
Country Roads is operated by David Gore; his wife, Crystal; brother-in-law, Jimmy Adkins; Adkins’ wife, Angie; and David Gore’s father, Jay Gore. David Gore, who operates a local part-time photography business, says he hopes the development will help locals with business ideas.
“It’s my strong opinion that there’s a lot of entrepreneurial people in this area with great business ideas, but due to the geography and negligent property owners, there are virtually no suitable business locations, unless you can afford the rents at the mall,” Gore said. “My wife, Crystal, and I know all too well how frustrating it is to find a business location in this area. We operated our part-time photography business, David Gore Photography, out of our own home for 10 years because we refused to pay exorbitant rents for an outdated building in a mediocre location.”
In 2018, Gore and his wife purchased a large office building at the mouth of W.Va. 44, and eventually renovated and leased out the entire 12,500-square-foot building. The work was completed with the help of family and friends, and Gore says that project inspired them to form Country Roads so they could “work together at improving Logan County one property at a time.”
Shortly after the building burned, they tracked down the out-of-state owners and entered into negotiations. Permission to inspect the property was obtained, and the owners agreed to sell it — a deal that Gore says took nearly seven months to complete due to numerous issues that had to be worked out.
The crew plans to completely gut the motel inside and out and transform it into multiple storefronts, with business space ranging from small economical interior spaces to large open spaces with prominent storefronts. Gore says they also have neighboring parcels of land that will eventually be turned into additional paved parking for the facility. The entire area, he said, will be brightly lit and heavily monitored via 24/7 video surveillance.
“Everyone will agree that the motel in West Logan has been an eyesore and a nuisance to the community for many years,” Gore said. “However, with it located right at the bustling intersection of Route 10 and Peach Creek, with a trailhead right across the bridge and an abundance of available parking, no one can deny that it’s a tremendous location for a business.”
Since Country Roads has owned the property, all broken windows and doors have been boarded up, every door has been secured with deadbolt locks, and other security devices have been installed. Gore said most of the fire and water damage has already been cleaned up and several of the rooms stripped.
The major task the crew has been facing is ridding the property of everything inside. To save time and expenses of hauling all the old motel furniture and other items to the dump, the group has been giving away nearly everything in the building for free.
Any item left on the sidewalk in front of the motel can be picked up and hauled off by anyone at any time. To learn more, visit facebook.com/CountryRoadsLLC.
“We’re very excited to be cleaning up this area of West Logan while at the same time providing an opportunity for small businesses to thrive. The changes aren’t going to happen overnight, but progress is being made each and every day,” Gore said.
Anyone interested in leasing office space once the project is complete can call 304-946-5575.