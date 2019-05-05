CHAPMANVILLE - The Tamarack Foundation for the Arts, an organization that seeks to boost West Virginia's economy by developing and supporting artisan entrepreneurs, held one of its regional meetings at the Logan Country Club in Chapmanville on Friday morning.
According to one of the event's organizers, Jim Pajarillo with the Love Williamson, Art Brigade initiative, the meetings are a result of the foundation wanting to reach out to untapped potential throughout West Virginia to create a network throughout different regions of the state. Pajarillo said he was contacted by Renee Margocee, executive director of the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts, and Margaret Mary Layne of Layne Consulting in Huntington last year when they noticed several of the efforts he was involved with in Williamson, such as open mic nights, Willcon and art galleries.
"They wanted to really involve this part of the state because there's a lot of potential here - a lot of untapped potential here in this region," Pajarillo said, "and even though my focus is in Williamson, you can see it all the way up U.S. 119, all the way up from even Pikeville, Kentucky - 119 to Charleston, that road in between, there's some really great things happening in these cities, and to get the attention of Tamarack and maybe, hopefully, some support, to have a place where we can collaborate would be wonderful."
Logan County belongs to Region 5 of the foundation's map, along with Mingo, Boone, Wayne, Cabell, Putnam, Mason and Kanawha counties. There are a total of six regions, and Friday's meeting was the fourth.
A group of individuals that included state officials, businessmen, professional and amateur artists, filmmakers and others from numerous areas of the Mountain State packed into the country club to give their input. They were invited to participate in interactive exercises about empowerment, capacity building and creative placemaking.
Layne said the meeting had the best cross-sector representation of any so far.
"I think that one of the important things of this big initiative that the Tamarack Foundation is undertaking is that we reach every part of our state," Layne said. "I want people to feel that they have a voice. I want them to feel empowered, and I want to help them build capacity to solve their own problems and fix their own communities in ways that make sense to them."
Margocee says fostering art as a way to diversify the state's economy only makes sense since tourism is so often touted.
"Last year alone, there were 47,000 passes sold for the Hatfield-McCoy Trail, so people are coming here to be out in the natural beauty, and of course, we have an abundance of that, but they're looking for things to do when they're off the trail," Margocee said. "Giving them this opportunity and coming together as a collective force to provide services in a variety of different ways is, in my opinion, important in growing our economy."
When asked what she would like to see developed several years down the line, Margocee provided several ideas, including trails centered around creative forces like dancing, music and cuisine.
"Just to really celebrate those things that are in existence today in an organized way, I see that as where we are moving and that we will, through this activity, in my vision, give people a reason and entice them to come here, not only to play, but also to stay and live and work," she said. "That's my vision for the future."
Margocee cited a few successful examples to back up her ideas. She was particularly impressed by efforts made in Princeton, a city that has seen several new businesses like a microbrewery, an art gallery and a music venue open in recent years.
To learn more about the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts, visit www.tamarackfoundation.org.
