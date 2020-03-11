LOGAN — Three men and one woman were arrested and charged following a drug bust at the Candlewood Suites Hotel in Logan on Sunday, March 1.
According to criminal complaints filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, three West Virginia State Troopers, along with City of Logan Patrolman J.P. Ziegler, executed a search warrant at room 317 of the hotel as part of an ongoing drug investigation. When the officers entered the room, they reportedly located Ora R. Evans, 49, of Switzer, and Amy Sue Ellison, 35.
A patdown of Evans yielded approximately $448 in different denominations in his left pants pocket. A clear plastic bag containing multiple suspected Neurontin pills and a sublingual suboxone strip were reportedly found on Ellison.
When police searched room 317, they reportedly located multiple clear plastic bags containing a brown powdery substance believed to be heroin, a clear plastic bag containing five pills believed to be Hydromorphone (a schedule II controlled substance), and a black digital scale under a mattress. Approximately $5,620 in different denominations was located inside of a pair of pants hanging in the bedroom closet, and multiple receipts belonging to “Brock Wilder” were also seized by police.
As the search warrant was being executed, two men, identified as Calvin Lee Wilder Jr., 42, and Brock A. Wilder, 40, both of Columbus, Ohio, entered the room. A patdown of Calvin Wilder reportedly yielded a large clear plastic bag containing suspected heroin, a bag of suspected methamphetamine, a bag of suspected marijuana and approximately $438.
Inside Brock Wilder’s pants pocket was reportedly $328. In total, approximately $6,068 was seized from room 317.
Both Wilder men have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance (heroin), possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance (methamphetamine) and conspiracy to commit felony against the state. Both were arraigned on cash-only bonds of $25,000.
Evans has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony against the state, and Ellison has been charged with possession of a schedule III controlled substance and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance. Evans was arraigned on a $10,000 bond, and Ellison’s bond information was not available due to posting of bond.