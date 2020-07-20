LORADO – A propane tank explosion at a Logan County mine on Thursday, July 16, injured four.
The incident happened at the Greenbrier Minerals Saunders Preparation Plant near Lorado in the Buffalo Creek area of Logan County around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16. Four people were injured with mostly minor burns.
One person was flown by helicopter to Cabell Huntington Hospital for burn treatment, according to Logan Emergency Ambulance Service Authority Assistant Director Bill Weese.
The tank that exploded was being used to operate a grill for a cookout.
The U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration is investigating the accident and has taken the tank for testing. The State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Logan County EMS all responded to the scene.