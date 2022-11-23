Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

2022UniversityInnovationFellows.jpg

Four Marshall University students were chosen for Stanford University’s international University Innovation Fellows program for 2022. They are, from left, Isabella Schrader, Maddy Branham, Isabel Horter and Josh Maddy.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — Four Marshall University students were named University Innovation Fellows by Stanford University’s Hasso Plattner Institute of Design, according to a news release. The global University Innovation Fellows program aims to empower student leaders to increase campus engagement using innovation, entrepreneurship, creativity and design thinking.

The Marshall students named to the program are:

