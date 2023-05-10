Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Roberts, Fredrick ,  - 3683290_Mug_Front_20230504145552.jpg
Fredrick Roberts Jr.

 Courtesy of the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority

CRAWLEY CREEK — Four individuals were arrested in the Upper Crawley Creek Road area after a traffic stop by State Police yielded drugs, money and guns.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, Trooper First Class Z.S. Holden of the West Virginia State Police was conducting road patrol near Fry Drive on U.S. 119 on May 4 when he observed a white Nissan Altima traveling approximately 13 mph over the speed limit in the northbound lane. Holden pulled the car over after the vehicle turned onto Upper Crawley Creek Road.

