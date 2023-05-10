CRAWLEY CREEK — Four individuals were arrested in the Upper Crawley Creek Road area after a traffic stop by State Police yielded drugs, money and guns.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, Trooper First Class Z.S. Holden of the West Virginia State Police was conducting road patrol near Fry Drive on U.S. 119 on May 4 when he observed a white Nissan Altima traveling approximately 13 mph over the speed limit in the northbound lane. Holden pulled the car over after the vehicle turned onto Upper Crawley Creek Road.
The Altima carried a vehicle registration out of Ohio.
Holden wrote in the complaint that he made contact with two men in the front seat and one man and one woman in the rear seat. Upon speaking with the driver, Holden writes that the man was not wearing his seatbelt, and that the odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle.
The driver, who was identified as Na’Quis D’Vion Louis, 23 of Akron, Ohio, was unable to provide a physical driver’s license, but did produce an image of his Ohio license. According to the complaint, Louis also stated that he did not have the vehicle rental agreement, vehicle registration, or insurance.
Louis was asked to exit the vehicle and upon doing so, Holden wrote in the complaint that a Glock pistol was found in between the seat and middle console, and inside the door was a clear plastic bag with a green leafy like substance believed to be marijuana. Louis was detained and the other passengers were ordered to put their hands into plain view.
According to the complaint, an officer safety pat down of Louis yielded a large sum of U.S. currency in his possession. The front passenger, identified as Fredrick A. Roberts Jr., 24, was then removed from the vehicle and a pat down of his person was also conducted, which yielded a large sum of U.S. currency in his front left pocket.
The rear male passenger was identified as Franklin Paul Thompson, 28, and the rear female passenger was identified as Alisha A. Freeman, 38.
A search of the entire vehicle yielded another firearm underneath the driver seat, a large clear plastic bag containing individual bags of a substance believed to be methamphetamine and other bags containing a white powder like substance believed to be fentanyl.
In the driver’s door panel, Holden writes that he located a clear plastic bag of suspected marijuana.
A criminal history check of Louis showed that he was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to multiple felony convictions, including an aggravated possession of drugs conviction out of Akron, Ohio on Nov. 12, 2019.
While transporting the individuals to the Southwestern Regional Jail at Holden, Freeman disclosed that she was possessing drugs in her bra, according to the complaint. Authorities say that once at the jail, a female employee located a large clear plastic bag inside Freeman’s bra that contained two clear plastic bags containing a white powdery substance believed to be fentanyl.
Louis has been charged with conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was arraigned in Logan County Magistrate Court by Magistrate Dwight Williamson on a $100,000 full cash only bond, and is currently being held at Southwestern Regional Jail.
Roberts Jr. and Freeman were given the same charges aside the firearm charge. The two are also behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail on full cash only bonds of $100,000.
Thompson has been charged with conspiracy and was arraigned on a $50,000 cash only bond. He is currently held at Southwestern Regional Jail as well.