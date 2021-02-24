LOGAN — Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College has named Bill France as its director of communications.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to advance Southern’s educational mission,” France said. “I look forward to bringing my skills to this vital resource in our region.”
France will be responsible for the college’s overall communications strategy, including press releases, branding, public relations, web presence and social media.
“France has established himself as a strong communicator with a long work history in journalism, public relations and marketing,” said Dr. Pamela L. Alderman, president of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College. “He brings a wealth of promotional experience to our educational commitment to this community. We are excited to welcome Mr. France to the Southern Family.”
France graduated with a degree in journalism from Marshall University and later received a master’s degree in communications from West Virginia University. He spent his college years working for the university’s student newspaper, its radio station, served as a senator in student government and was a member of the Society of Professional Journalists.
He worked as a reporter for the Charleston Gazette, did news for WVOW Radio and was public relations director for The Aracoma Story Inc.
He co-wrote a new updated version of The Aracoma Story, titled “Spirits and Legends,” and was a contributing writer for The Associated Press.
He has been working for Logan County Schools as an English/Language Arts, Mass Media, Public Speaking and Journalism teacher. He also served as the school’s CTE instructor for the Broadcast Technology program for the past decade.
He has also been the adviser for WLHS-TV, the school’s television station. Under his leadership, the class has won several consecutive first place state awards and a national award from the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.
He was awarded a Distinguished West Virginia Award from the governor’s office for his contribution to area charities and organizations.
He is also known by his entertainment company. He promoted and marketed his “DJ Bill France” brand for decades in southern West Virginia.
France resides in Mitchell Heights with his wife and son.