WILLIAMSON — Coalfield residents from both West Virginia and Kentucky are welcome to participate in a free novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing site in downtown Williamson from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Patients must bring a photo ID and be at least 18 years old.
The testing site will be in the parking lot across from the Williamson Health and Wellness Center at 183 East 2nd Ave.
The location will accept both vehicle drive-thru testing and walk-up testing. The staff of the Williamson Health & Wellness Center will offer both COVID-19 testing and flu shots, while supplies last.
The test site is being coordinated in compliance with the governor of West Virginia’s initiative to increase the COVID-19 testing opportunities for coalfield residents, thanks to the cooperation of the WV DHHR, WV Center for Threat Preparedness, WV National Guard, Mingo County Commission, City of Williamson, Williamson Health and Wellness Center, Mingo County Sheriff’s Department, Mingo County Emergency Services and the Mingo County Health Department.
People still should contact their medical provider for guidance and assessment if they have symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat and /or shortness of breath, according to the health department.
For medical emergencies, patients should call 911 and notify the dispatch personnel that you may have COVID-19.