LOGAN — A free training on the proper administration of Naloxone, a medicine commonly known by the brand name Narcan that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, will be provided Sunday at Nighbert Memorial United Methodist Church in Logan.
The training will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 18, with Rev. Chris Scott, who is the pastor of the Winfield United Methodist Church in Putnam County. Brad Davis, pastor of Nighbert Memorial, says the training will be primarily targeted at the faith community of all churches in the area.
“It is intended to be a training for Logan’s faith community — for church folks, clergy, and lady alike to come and get trained on how to use Naloxone so they can be certified to use it, to carry it,” Davis said. “It’s open to not just folks at Nighbert, but anybody churchgoers in the Logan community.
“I’m sure even if you don’t go to church, we’re not going to tell you you can’t come in,” Davis said, “but it is targeted towards the faith community in Logan.”
Davis said the training intends to better educate the church community on the matter of substance abuse and for that same community to take a more active role in harm reduction measures.
“Let me put it this way — the church needs to take a more active role in doing what it can to reduce harm in our community,” Davis said, “and one of the chief ways of doing that is to become trained in using this life-giving, lifesaving drug that has the ability to give people, literally, a second chance at life, and in my estimation, that’s what God does for us, right? I mean, God gives us a second chance in life, so therefore, it makes sense for the people of God to emulate that.”
Davis, who has pastored at Nighbert since July 1, 2020, says he hopes to help provide even more such events such as this one.
“You hear the argument of, ‘Well, I don’t want my taxpayer dollars going toward saving an addict when they made the choice to be an addict,’ well, the way I look at that is — and it’s particularly looking at it through the lens of faith — if we have the ability, if we have the capacity to save a life, then why wouldn’t we save it when the holy scriptures teach us that every human being is created in God’s image and that life is sacred and that every life matters to God?” Davis added, “so, to me, it makes a perfect sense. In fact, as a person of faith, I have a call to do any and everything I can to preserve life.”
Nighbert Memorial United Methodist Church is located at 301 Cole St., in Logan.