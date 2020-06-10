CHARLESTON — As part of Gov. Jim Justice’s initiative to increase testing opportunities for minorities and other vulnerable populations in counties with high minority populations and evidence of COVID-19 transmission, the Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, with support from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) announced a Logan County testing site for Friday-Saturday, June 12-13.
Testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cora Volunteer Fire Department, 28 Aldridge Branch, Logan.
Identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, is required to be tested. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
The testing is free and available to all residents in selected counties, including asymptomatic individuals.