Logan Banner
The state of West Virginia honored the West Virginia Freedom Festival on Tourism Day for giving back to the community of Logan for more than 20 years.
The Freedom Festival is the largest outdoor event in southern West Virginia. State Sens. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, and Paul Hardesty, D-Logan, made the resolution on the Senate floor honoring the City of Logan in February.
This year's Freedom Festival will run in downtown Logan for four days, beginning on Wednesday and wrapping up on Saturday. Attractions such as the carnival, free inflatables, the Great Lakes Timber Show, Grandpa Cratchet and Roaming Robot will be available all four days.
Numerous vendors providing food, drinks, and other goodies will also be on hand as usual.
Musical performances this year include Bon Jovi tribute band Wanted DOA and country music artists Reckless Heart and David Nail. There also will be various performances from local artists.
A general schedule of the festival's entertainment is as follows:
MAIN STAGE
Wednesday
Entertainment 6-8 p.m.
Block Party with DJ Bill France 8:30-10 p.m.
Thursday
Mile to Nowhere 6-7:30 p.m.
Wanted DOA 8-9:30 p.m.
Friday
Down by the River 6-7:15 p.m.
Coal night 7:30-8:15 p.m.
Restless Heart 8:30-10 p.m.
Saturday
Military salute 4-5 p.m.
Dylan Vidovich 6-6:45 p.m.
Audio Outlaws 6:45-8:15 p.m.
David Nail 8:30-10 p.m.
Fireworks from two locations (shot at same time) 10 p.m.
DMV STAGE
Thursday
Anna Lee 6-7 p.m.
Jimmy Dillon Experience 8-10 p.m.
Friday
Hutchinson Brothers 6-7:45 p.m.
Wrestling 8-9 p.m.
One Horse Town 9-10:30 p.m.
Saturday
Dewey Jefferey Band 5:30-7 p.m.
Rick Curry and the Curry Tones 7:15-8:45 p.m.
Hammer Down 9-11 p.m.