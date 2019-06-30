Logan Banner
LOGAN - Food and merchandise vendors, musical acts, entertainment, wrestling, festival queens, carnival rides and even a robot named Gizmo filled the streets of downtown Logan from Wednesday through Saturday as the 2019 West Virginia Freedom Festival took place.
National acts that performed at this year's festival were Bon Jovi tribute band Wanted DOA, Restless Heart and David Nail. Local acts included One Horse Town, Rick Curry and the Curry Tones, Mile to Nowhere, Hutchinson Brothers, Jimmy Dillon Experience and Hammer Down.
As is custom with every year's Freedom Festival, things wrapped up Saturday night with fireworks.
To see photos from the 2019 West Virginia Freedom Festival, visit the photos section at www.LoganBanner.com.