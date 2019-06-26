Logan Banner

LOGAN - Excitement for this year's West Virginia Freedom Festival began forming in Logan over the past several days as food vendors and carnival rides started to set up in town. The festival runs Wednesday through Saturday and includes musical performances from several nationally recognized artists, including a Bon Jovi tribute band, Reckless Heart and David Nail.

The schedule for the festival is as follows:

MAIN STAGE

Wednesday

Entertainment 6-8 p.m.

Block Party with DJ Bill France 8:30-10 p.m.

Thursday

Mile to Nowhere 6-7:30 p.m.

Wanted DOA 8-9:30 p.m.

Friday

Down by the River 6-7:15 p.m.

Coal night 7:30-8:15 p.m.

Restless Heart 8:30-10 p.m.

Saturday

Military salute 4-5 p.m.

Dylan Vidovich 6-6:45 p.m.

Audio Outlaws 6:45-8:15 p.m.

David Nail 8:30-10 p.m.

Fireworks from two locations (shot at same time) 10 p.m.

DMV STAGE

Thursday

Anna Lee 6-7 p.m.

Jimmy Dillon Experience 8-10 p.m.

Friday

Hutchinson Brothers 6-7:45 p.m.

Wrestling 8-9 p.m.

One Horse Town 9-10:30 p.m.

Saturday

Dewey Jefferey Band 5:30-7 p.m.

Rick Curry and the Curry Tones 7:15-8:45 p.m.

Hammer Down 9-11 p.m.

