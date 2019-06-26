Logan Banner
LOGAN - Excitement for this year's West Virginia Freedom Festival began forming in Logan over the past several days as food vendors and carnival rides started to set up in town. The festival runs Wednesday through Saturday and includes musical performances from several nationally recognized artists, including a Bon Jovi tribute band, Reckless Heart and David Nail.
The schedule for the festival is as follows:
MAIN STAGE
Wednesday
Entertainment 6-8 p.m.
Block Party with DJ Bill France 8:30-10 p.m.
Thursday
Mile to Nowhere 6-7:30 p.m.
Wanted DOA 8-9:30 p.m.
Friday
Down by the River 6-7:15 p.m.
Coal night 7:30-8:15 p.m.
Restless Heart 8:30-10 p.m.
Saturday
Military salute 4-5 p.m.
Dylan Vidovich 6-6:45 p.m.
Audio Outlaws 6:45-8:15 p.m.
David Nail 8:30-10 p.m.
Fireworks from two locations (shot at same time) 10 p.m.
DMV STAGE
Thursday
Anna Lee 6-7 p.m.
Jimmy Dillon Experience 8-10 p.m.
Friday
Hutchinson Brothers 6-7:45 p.m.
Wrestling 8-9 p.m.
One Horse Town 9-10:30 p.m.
Saturday
Dewey Jefferey Band 5:30-7 p.m.
Rick Curry and the Curry Tones 7:15-8:45 p.m.
Hammer Down 9-11 p.m.