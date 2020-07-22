CHAPMANVILLE — Harry Freeman and Gary Neil have been appointed to fill two vacant seats on the Chapmanville Town Council.
The two were appointed during the Chapmanville Town Council’s recent regular session Tuesday, July 14. They replace Joel McNeely, who was appointed as mayor in June, and Tony “Psycho” Robison, who resigned after purchasing a home outside of town limits.
Four other individuals — Bobby Boehm, Jackie Ferrell, Cody Perry and Dean “Doc” Williams — also applied for the two open seats. Each candidate was given the opportunity to speak briefly about their vision for the town as a council member and field questions from council members and the public via livestream.
Boehm and Ferrell were unable to attend the meeting and did not speak.
Freeman was appointed to the first vacancy after being nominated by council members Gary Bledsoe and Ben DesRocher. Town Recorder Terilyn Wilson nominated Neil, and councilwoman Robin Adams Mutters nominated Dean “Doc” Williams.
For the second vacancy, DesRocher and Mutters nominated Cody Perry, and councilman Gary Bledsoe and Wilson nominated Neil. Neil won the seat after a tie-breaking vote was cast by Mayor Joel McNeely.
Freeman is the owner of Freeman Funeral Home in Chapmanville and a former teacher of social studies, telling council members that being a part of council is a “good way to put some of the knowledge” of what he taught into practical use. He said he would like to see the town continue to grow as it did under late Mayor Raamie Barker, who died in February.
“We want to do things intelligently, wisely and carefully, make good decisions, and from what I’ve seen and heard, that’s been done here recently even after the passing of Mr. Barker,” Freeman said. “I think as a school teacher, I served this community for many years, and I would like to continue to serve and to help this town grow in a nice, proper manner, and I’d like to work with the council and the mayor and see things done properly and good.”
When asked if he has any specific plans for the town, Freeman said he would like to work to get things back to normal as quickly and safely as possible while reiterating his previous points.
Neil is no stranger to the Chapmanville Town Council, having previously served prior to the June 2019 municipal election. A retired coal miner, Neil said he wants to spend the extra time he has out of retirement in helping the town.
“I love my town, it’s came a long ways,” Neil said. “Raamie had a lot of good ideas — this building (the Tracy Vickers Community Center) is one of them. We did good, and I hope that I get to serve again with your all’s votes. I had a lot of projects, and I don’t like to get up here and say, ‘I did this, and I did that.’ It’s not about me. I, kind of, maybe spearheaded a little bit, but it was mostly the council working together to have one goal in mind, and that was to do good things for this town.”
DesRocher asked Neil the same question regarding specific plans. Neil said he would like to start a town webpage where photos of vacant properties in town are shown to attract businesses.
“If you go down Main Street, we have a lot of business buildings that are empty, and maybe through Facebook and people sharing the ideas, you could go from person-to-person, from county-to-county, from state-to-state and maybe they’ll say, ‘Hey, there’s a building down in Chapmanville that’s right on a city street that I might be able to open a small business,’ and you never know, it might promote somebody.”
Neil said the webpage could also be used for a weekly spotlight on a business that’s already in town. The spotlight would list every service that business provides, which he said could help businesses by showing residents something about that business they may not have known.
Neil added that the idea would be simple and would not cost much money.
Freeman and Neil were seated at the conclusion of the meeting after being sworn in by town attorney Rob Kuenzel.