LOGAN — Logan High School freshman Brooklyn White will soon have her artwork displayed at Tamarack in Beckley for the third time this year.
White’s piece, a realistic drawing of a tufted titmouse bird in color pencil, has been selected to appear individually in the Tamarack as part of the juried Youth Art Month exhibition, which runs from March 6-March 30. White’s drawing was one out of only 79 selected out of 529 entries.
As a ninth-grade student at 15 years old, White described it as “very humbling” to have been selected three times this year.
“Mr. J (LHS art teacher Stephen Justice) has pushed us all to be in these competitions, even if only a few select people go,” she said. “He’s pushed us so hard and, yes, we do get stressed out sometimes, but we feel so humbled to be able to go to these competitions and compete. ... I feel really accomplished with myself and I’m blessed to be back in the Tamarack again.”
Although she still has a few years of school left, White already says she’d like to pursue a career in the art industry. She says she’d like to go into illustration, try some animation and perhaps even graphic design.
“I definitely want to go to college for it and try to get into an office where I can draw — make projects and pieces that go out into the world, and that’s what I want to do with my life,” she said.
“I am ecstatic and very pleased with her and very proud of her,” Justice said. “It’s, like, third time’s the charm. I’ve just sat here and watched her grow, and she’s enthusiastic. I’d like to have 100 more just like her.”
The opening reception and awards ceremony for Tamarack’s “Youth Art Month” exhibition is from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 8, in the Conference Center Ballroom at Tamarack.