CHAPMANVILLE — Music filled the room at the Tracy Vickers Community Center in Chapmanville on Saturday, Feb. 29, as the “Wallace Horn Friendly Neighbor Show” recorded its first programs in nearly two years.
The event marked the first time the show had been recorded in about 18 months, according to co-producer Victoria Bosley, and it marked a new partnership forged with the Tracy Vickers Community Center and Sounds Good, LLC, the company who recorded the show. Several artists such as One Horse Town, Curtis and Gil Conley, Paul Ray “Dunk” Farris, gospel group Against the Grain, Elaine Purkey and others performed.
The show got its start in Chapmanville in 1967.
“It is just really one of the unique things that we have,” Bosley said. “It’s authentic. We have over 50 years. It’s been on the air since 1967. Wallace knew what he was doing throughout the years to buy a little airtime on the radio, bring in local musicians. … Over the years, we’ve had award-winning bluegrass players, and we’d like to see that through, maybe, some other partnerships and maybe some community grants and see where this can go. Eventually, the big vision is to have a concert venue type thing — maybe a ‘Friendly Neighbor Show’ café and bring in the arts, as well as the music, and also help groom and educate people on what it takes to produce something like this.”
TVCC director Stacy Bell said she hopes the center can continue to host the show.
“Hopefully, this is something we can get going to make more popular and to bring to this area and the community and bring more history back to the community,” Bell said.
Sponsors provided refreshments and other items. They include the Chapmanville Church of God of Prophecy, Crawley Creek Freewill Baptist Church, Crawley Creek Church of God, seniors from the TVCC lunch program, Stacy Bell and the First Baptist Church of Chapmanville.
Two shows were recorded during the event, and both will be broadcast over WVOW Radio — 101.9 FM and AM 1290. The first show will be broadcast from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, and the second from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 28.
To see photos from the recording event, visit www.LoganBanner.com.