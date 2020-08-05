LOGAN — Logan County is upgrading its 911 center into a full cloud native Public Service Answering Point.
Logan County has chosen Carbyne to provide its c-Live APEX solution which, for the first time, will enable the center to unify the flow of rich data (like live video with the caller, instant chat, accurate location, as well as audio-call handling capabilities) into one user interface. This dramatically reduces the need of the call taker to multi-task several screens and siloed software, therefore increasing the ability to dispatch quicker and provide a more efficient response.
Carbyne’s c-Live APEX also provides Logan County’s 911 center with actionable data in the form of an analytics dashboard that will enable the center to improve its operations and strategically allocate its resources.
Adding to the enhanced new capabilities is SOMA Global. The SOMA Platform pioneered modern Computer-Aided Dispatch, assisting 911 operators, law enforcement and first responders with a fully integrated solution with real-time interoperability and data sharing in a cloud-native environment. SOMA Global solution provides, among other features, voice recognition, spoken commands and dictation for “Distraction-less Driving.” It allows dispatch to monitor and access events from anywhere on any device.
“This is not only a monumental change for Logan’s 911 communications center, it is a defining moment for the public safety industry,” says Ted Sparks, executive director of Logan 911. “The core benefit of the cloud is the agility and interoperability it provides to our call takers, callers and first responders. The technologies that we are implementing by Carbyne and SOMA Global will enable our call takers to connect to incidents in ways that were unavailable before. Our goal was always one, to save lives and serve our community. We can’t do it fully unless we provide them with the best emergency communications that are available today. We hope other centers will follow.”
Logan County 911 is expected to complete the transformation of their center by the end of 2020.