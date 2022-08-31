LOGAN — Joshua Funk and Brandon Chambers will be this year’s inductees into the Logan High School Hall of Fame.
The two will be formally inducted during the Hall of Fame’s annual dinner and induction ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Logan Country Club just outside of Chapmanville.
The dinner and induction will be preceded by a golf outing that includes lunch and dinner. Lunch will begin at 11 a.m., and golf is at noon. A meet and greet will be held at 5:30 p.m.
Pricing for the golf outing is $500 per team, which includes lunch and dinner. Dinner only is $30 per person.
The two inductees will receive their plaques prior to the Logan vs. Wayne home football game at the Willis-Nisbet Stadium on Friday, Sept. 9.
Joshua Funk
Funk is a 1997 graduate of Logan High School. During his time with the Wildcats, he helped guide the basketball team to three straight winning seasons, one of which was a state tournament appearance in 1995. He was a starting forward all three years and captain of his junior and senior teams under coach Tim Murphy.
During his junior year, Funk helped his team achieve a AAA state ranking as high as #2 in the polls. He was named First Team All-MSAC Conference, First Team All-State in the coaches poll and Second Team All-State Captain in the AP (sportswriters) poll. He averaged 17.5 points and 11 rebounds per game that year.
Funk’s senior year saw the Wildcats team winning the Mountain State Athletic Conference championship and climbing as high as #4 in the AAA state rankings. He was named MSAC Conference Player of the Year, First Team All-State in the coaches poll and First Team All-State in the AP (sportswriters) poll.
Funk averaged 21 points and 12 rebounds per game as a senior, with his career high 36 points and 18 rebounds coming on the road against Parkersburg South. He also had a buzzer beating shot at St. Albans to lead his team to an 89-88 victory while scoring 29 points and pulling down 16 rebounds.
Funk scored more than 1,000 points during his high school athletic career and around 700 rebounds. He is considered one of the best offensive rebounders in Logan’s history.
Funk was also a three-year letterman on the varsity baseball team while playing mostly third base and pitcher. Academically, he achieved a 3.9 GPA.
Funk earned a basketball scholarship, going on to play at WVU Tech, and was named captain of his junior and senior teams. His team won 11 straight conference games in 2001, including a victory against the number one team in the nation, earning them a top 25 national ranking. The team finished second in a strong 15-team West Virginia Conference.
Brandon Chambers
A 2001 graduate of Logan High, Brandon Chambers was a four-year starter for the Wildcat Baseball team and became the first All-American in program history. Chambers was among the best pitchers in the state in the early 2000s, often hitting 90 mph on the radar gun.
During his junior year, Chambers had a record of 9-1 with a 0.72 ERA as he led the team to the 2000 AAA state championship. In addition to being an outstanding pitcher, Chambers was second on the team with a .487 batting average and led the team in runs batted in.
As a senior, his pitching record was 11-0 with a 0.47 ERA, and his average increased to .494 and again led the team in RBIs. Chambers also led the team with 11 outfield assists as a right fielder. All of his talents helped the Wildcats win their second straight AAA title and a 32-3 record in 2001.
Career highlights include three-time All MSAC and three-time All State; state player of the year; Gatorade Player of the Year his senior year; and being selected as an All-American. He was the winning pitcher in the Mingo Bay Tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, defeating Arch Bishop Malloy from New York City 2-1, as they were ranked ninth in the nation. The Wildcats ended the season as the 24th ranked team nationally.
Chambers also starred for the football team during his time at Logan High. After graduation, he went on to pitch at Surry Community College in North Carolina, receiving All Region First Team honors as a freshman.