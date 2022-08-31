Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — Joshua Funk and Brandon Chambers will be this year’s inductees into the Logan High School Hall of Fame.

The two will be formally inducted during the Hall of Fame’s annual dinner and induction ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Logan Country Club just outside of Chapmanville.

