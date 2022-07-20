WILLIAMSON — The HeART of West Virginia’s annual Art of Recovery event painted a picture of the impact of art therapy on the local recovery community.
The Art of Recovery was displayed from the area’s recovery community — including counselors, program participants and graduates — Friday at Downtown Yoga in Williamson.
Jim Pajarillo, one of the event organizers, said the annual pop-up has had wonderful results, including some art previously displayed at the event being recognized by the national recovery community. Pajarillo said the first Art of Recovery took place in 2019. He said the idea for the show initially came from the use of art therapy in recovery efforts in the area.
“The way this came about was I’m involved with our drug court treatment team and just realized that a lot of the therapy involved dealt with finding ways for clients to keep their hands busy,” Pajarillo said. “Through art, through woodwork or through sculpture. There was a surprising amount of high-quality work that was being done during therapy.”
Kim McClanahan, a counselor at OVP Health, said she has implemented art into her therapy practices everywhere she has worked. Most of the pieces on display Friday came from her clients.
“I implement art into my practice,” McClanahan said. “It’s not for everybody, but for the ones who need it it’s a game-changer because for people that aren’t able to talk, who are socially awkward, even those who have mental health conditions. I’ve learned that if you do keep their hands busy and their minds busy I’m able to talk more freely with them, and they’re able to talk more freely with me without worrying about what they should say next.”
According to research published by Lesley University, art therapy allows patients in active recovery an outlet to express their feelings and emotions that they’re not able to put into words. Pajarillo said this sentiment is the reason why the pieces displayed at this show are so powerful.
“It’s art from a different place,” Pajarillo said. “It’s very powerful. It’s one of my favorite things I’m involved with because it gives some representation and exposure to artists you wouldn’t think of.”
McClanahan said she gives broad prompts to her clients to give room for them to express whatever feelings they need to, and that it often renders incredible pieces of work.
“I’ve asked my clients to paint what it looks like while they’re in their recovery, while they were in active addiction or what their future looks like,” McClanahan said. “I let them choose.”
The Southwestern Regional Day Report Center and OVP Health signed on as partners for this year’s event. Refreshments were provided by the Williamson Farmers Market.
The HeART of West Virginia is an organization that aims to enrich the lives of coalfield residents through both health and art.
