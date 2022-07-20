Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WILLIAMSON — The HeART of West Virginia’s annual Art of Recovery event painted a picture of the impact of art therapy on the local recovery community.

The Art of Recovery was displayed from the area’s recovery community — including counselors, program participants and graduates — Friday at Downtown Yoga in Williamson.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Recommended for you