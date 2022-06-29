WILLIAMSON — The HeART of West Virginia is set to host its annual Art of Recovery event.
The Art of Recovery will showcase the works of accomplished artists and creators connected with the local effort to provide health and healing from drug addiction. Works from the area’s recovery community, including counselors, program participants and graduates will be on display.
This gallery is set to take place at 6 p.m. Friday, July 15, at Downtown Yoga in Williamson.
One of the event organizers Jim Pajarillo said the annual pop-up has had wonderful results, including some art previously displayed at the event being recognized by the national recovery community.
“Our first show, one of our artists ended up having work hanging in the White House,” Pajarillo said.
Pajarillo said the first Art of Recovery took place in 2019. He said the idea for the show initially came from the use of art therapy in recovery efforts in the area.
“The way this came about was I’m involved with our drug court treatment team and just realized that a lot of the therapy involved dealt with finding ways for clients to keep their hands busy,” Pajarillo said. “Through art, through woodwork or through sculpture. There was a surprising amount of high-quality work that was being done during therapy.”
Pajarillo said this event will be a mixed media show, and that most works on display will be for sale.
“It’s art from a different place,” Pajarillo said. “It’s very powerful. It’s one of my favorite things I’m involved with because it gives some representation and exposure to artists you wouldn’t think of.”
Pajarillo said the Southwestern Regional Day Report Center and OVP Health have signed on as partners for this year’s event. Refreshments will be provided by the Williamson Farmers Market.
The HeART of West Virginia is an organization that aims to enrich the lives of coalfield residents through both health and art.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.