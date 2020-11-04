LOGAN — The 2020 general election was held across the United States on Tuesday night, but due to early deadlines, the results were not available by press time.
Readers can visit www.LoganBanner.com for the most up-to-date election results. Voters had several races to keep an eye on the national, state and county level.
At the local level, Logan County had two candidates seeking an open seat on the county commission in the central magisterial district: local optometrist Dr. Ed White (D) and businesswoman Diana Barnette (R). The two were running for the seat currently occupied by Willie Akers (D), who chose not to seek re-election.
Current City of Logan Police Chief and retired West Virginia State Trooper Paul “P.D.” Clemens was running for the office of Sheriff in Logan County as a Democrat and faced Republican Chris Trent of Man, a victim’s advocate for the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.
Democrat David Wandling, an assistant prosecuting attorney for the county, was seeking the full job as Logan County Prosecuting Attorney against independent candidate Joe Spradling. Prior to Spradling entering the race in July, Wandling was unopposed.
Incumbent Democrat Glen D. Adkins of Peach Creek filed for re-election to another term as Logan County assessor and was running unopposed in his race.