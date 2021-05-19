GILBERT — A man from Gilbert was recently arraigned on several criminal complaints, two of them pertaining to him breaking windows of businesses with ball bearings.
According to the first criminal complaint, which was filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court on May 7, Keevin Hansel Walls, 66, of Gilbert, is charged with destruction of property and possessing deadly weapons for a crime that police say happened at the Jammie Darrin Christian Academy at Justice on April 4. According to the complaint, Walls reportedly traveled to the private school in a pickup truck despite being issued a no trespassing directive from the school’s property manager.
Police say Walls used a slingshot, or another type of projectile weapon, to propel a small metal ball bearing into the display window of the Jammie Darin Christian Academy, causing the window to be destroyed. The total amount of damage was approximately $2,500.
The metal ball bearing is reportedly structurally similar and similar in size and weight to two additional ball bearings that were recovered from two vandalism crime scenes in the town of Gilbert. According to the criminal complaint, Walls’ truck was observed on video surveillance at the scene of the other two vandalism incidents.
In the second criminal complaint, filed May 4 with crimes dated April 10, Walls is charged with destruction of property, harassment, trespassing on property other than structure or conveyance and brandishing deadly weapons, threatening, or causing breach of the peace. Police say that on April 10, Walls traveled to Gilbert Produce in a black pickup truck with a stainless steel toolbox after he had been issued a no trespassing directive from the owners and police.
Walls is once again accused of using a projectile weapon to propel a ball bearing, this time into the display window of Gilbert Produce. Police say he then used the same weapon to propel another ball bearing into the display window of Hillbilly Jack’s Cannabis.
The total amount of damages accumulated during these series of acts is approximately $3,500.
Just days before the incident, police say Walls approached the owner of Gilbert Produce and demanded that he be allowed to return to the property. The owner ignored the demands and the following day, Walls reportedly began sending the owner messages on Facebook in which he threatened to file a lawsuit against the owner and the business if the ban was not lifted.
In the third criminal complaint, filed May 7, Walls is given three charges of starting fires on lands of another for reportedly being responsible for three wildfires being ignited in the Tamcliffe area along W.Va. 80. Police say that on April 13, a statement was gathered from a local man who stated that he watched Walls pile debris on a very small fire as it was beginning to start in front of the Cane Break Cabins, which are located in the area.
According to the complaint, there were a total of three wildfires ignited in the area at the same approximate time. All three were ignited on the property of the Mingo Wyoming Land Company.
The fourth and final criminal complaint on Walls was filed in Magistrate Court on May 9. In that complaint, Walls is charged with possession with intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for transporting narcotics and carrying a deadly weapon without provisional license.
According to the complaint, police performed a traffic stop on Walls in the Tamcliffe area on May 8 in order to execute several warrants that had been previously obtained. After Walls was placed into custody, police requested Mingo County 911 contact a wrecker to tow the vehicle from the roadway.
Walls informed police that he had items in the vehicle, such as his iPad and other belongings. Police then performed a vehicle inventory incidental to the arrest.
Inside the glove compartment, police reportedly discovered a pill bottle containing 17 and a half pills that were oval shaped and 20 round white pills. The oval pills were identified as acetaminophen and Hydrocodone bitartrate, a schedule II controlled substance. The white pills were identified as Acetaminophen Oxycodone Hydrochloride, which is also a schedule II controlled substance.
Inside the stainless steel toolbox of the truck, police also reportedly located a gun case that contained a Smith and Wesson Eastfield Model 916 12-gauge shotgun, which had a shortened barrel. The length of the shogun barrel, measured at 17 and a half inches, requires a federal license to possess, which police say Walls was unable to provide.
Walls is currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail on a cash-only bond of $75,000, having been arraigned by Mingo County Magistrate Jim Harvey.