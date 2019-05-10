GILBERT - A Gilbert man was arrested Tuesday and charged with counterfeiting and trying to pass a $100 bill to a local youth sports league.
Brandon Scott Cline, 35, of Gilbert, allegedly attempted to deliver a $100 counterfeit bill to the Gilbert Little League baseball organization in exchange for goods, according to the police report.
Cline was told that the bill was counterfeit, and he took it back. He was then stopped by Cpl. Larry Thomas of the Mingo County Sheriff's Department and Nathan Glanden, assistant chief for the Gilbert Police Department.
Upon searching Cline's vehicle, the officers found 12 $100 bills believed to be counterfeit hidden in the passenger side door panel.
Cline was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Magistrate Jim Harvey.
If anyone suspects they may have received counterfeit money, call the sheriff's department at 304-235-0300.