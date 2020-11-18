HOLDEN — A Mingo County man has been charged with sneaking heroin into the Southwestern Regional Jail.
Gary Toler Sr., 56, of Gilbert, is charged with aiding escape and other offenses relating to adults and juveniles in custody or confinement (controlled substance in regional jail) and possession of heroin.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate and signed by Senior Trooper S.P. Bowling of the West Virginia State Police Logan detachment, on Nov. 5, Toler was arrested for a probation violation (for heroin use) by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and transported to the SWRJ by Deputy Mines.
When Toler arrived at the jail, police say he was searched by a correctional officer. According to the complaint, the correctional officer found a plastic baggie containing a black tar-like substance suspected to be heroin in Toler’s left sock in the arch of his foot.
Toler was arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Joe Mendez on a $10,000 10% cash or surety bond. As of Monday, he is being held at SWRJ.