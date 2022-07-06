LOGAN — Kelly Gilmore Codispoti was officially sworn in as Logan County’s newest circuit judge during a ceremony at the welcome lot gazebo in town on Friday, July 1.
Gilmore Codispoti replaces longtime Judge Eric O’Briant, who served as circuit judge of the 7th Judicial Court from 1987 until his retirement in May. Gilmore Codispoti was chosen by Gov. Jim Justice soon thereafter to serve as O’Briant’s successor for the remainder of his term, which expires in 2024.
Gilmore Codispoti, who has practiced law in West Virginia for 41 years, has spent the past 21 years of her career as Logan County’s Family Court Judge, having held the position since the inception of Family Court in 2001. She is the county’s first ever female circuit judge.
With her family by her side, along with friends and county officials, Gilmore Codispoti was administered the oath of office by fellow Logan Circuit Judge Joshua Butcher.
“I want to thank Judge Butcher and his staff for being so welcoming to me, and I am excited to begin my duties as a circuit judge,” Gilmore Codispoti said after being sworn in. “I am humbled by the turnout here today. I appreciate each and every one of you so much, and I just want you to know that I’m going to do everything I can to continue the legacy of good work in the circuit court of Logan County. I am so grateful.”
Gilmore Codispoti graduated from West Virginia University in 1977 and the Ohio Northern University College of Law in 1980.
Gilmore Codispoti and her family live in Logan. She is the wife of longtime Logan County Magistrate Leonard Codispoti, who retired in 2020 after serving 40 years.