Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

MAN — After 50 years, Gino’s Pizza and Spaghetti has a new location in Man.

Since 1972, Gino’s had been located at 201 Main St. in Man, but earlier this month, the pizza chain relocated just down the street to 111 Main St. The new location, which is beside Hillbillie Barber Shop, had been home to other eateries in the past such as The Kitchery and Momma C’s Bakery & Deli.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you