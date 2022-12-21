Gino’s of Man celebrated the grand reopening at its new location at 111 Main St. on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Pictured, from left, is Lisa Browning, Man Mayor Jim Blevins, Owner Bob Belcher, Vickie Grimmett, and Ruby Lidl.
MAN — After 50 years, Gino’s Pizza and Spaghetti has a new location in Man.
Since 1972, Gino’s had been located at 201 Main St. in Man, but earlier this month, the pizza chain relocated just down the street to 111 Main St. The new location, which is beside Hillbillie Barber Shop, had been home to other eateries in the past such as The Kitchery and Momma C’s Bakery & Deli.
Tuesday, Dec. 13, which was the same day as the Man Christmas Parade, marked the official grand reopening of Gino’s to celebrate their new location. Bob Belcher, owner of the Man Gino’s, said the building had been recently remodeled and will provide customers with more room.
“The young man remodeled the place and I thought it looked good, so we just changed with him,” Belcher said. “With time, you’ve got to change and we just changed with the times. (The new location will bring in) a lot of new customers. I’m sure we’ll get a lot of them. We’ve got a lot of good customers and over the 50 years that we’ve been here, we’ve always had more people. It has a lot more room to it.”
Belcher, who also owns the Gino’s locations in Logan, Chapmanville and Oceana, said the Man location opened only about a week after the tragic Buffalo Creek Flood in late February 1972. When asked how long he hopes to be in the new location, Belcher responded, “another 50 years.”
Gino’s of Man is opened from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. To contact the restaurant, call 304-583-6593.