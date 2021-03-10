MITCHELL HEIGHTS — Members of local Girl Scout Troop 10121 were hard at work in Mitchell Heights Saturday afternoon selling their famous girl scout cookies at a cookie booth.
Customers could drive up to the booth, set up along W.Va. 10 near Mitchell Heights Town Hall, and purchase boxes of the popular, iconic cookies. Girl Scout cookie season usually runs from about January through April of each year and is just one of a few ways the Scouts raise money for events and community service projects, explained troop leaders Whitney Ellis and Tiffany Thompson.
“We just thought it was a good location,” Thompson said. “It’s very well-traveled, and we thought we could get a lot of business here.”
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the young members of the Girl Scouts worked in shifts throughout the day, with different members stationed in different groups. Some worked near the road with signs notifying motorists of the booth, while others sold the cookies with the help of the adults.
The booth lasted as long as supplies lasted, which is typically around two hours, Thompson said. There were around 25 cases of 12 boxes each.
“It kind of gives the girls time to work on money skills and meeting their customers and getting people to come in to help raise funds for their projects,” Ellis said.
With any scout organization, it’s common to hear the phrase, “Once a scout, always a scout,” and that was certainly true during Saturday’s cookie booth, where a few women stopped to buy cookies and briefly tell their stories.
“I think, what you find, is with the Girl Scouts, they want to be a sister to every Girl Scout, so I think they remember what it was like for them, and they want to come out and support the up-and-coming group,” Ellis said.
2021 is the second year of cookie sales for Ellis and Thompson, who have been troop leaders for a year and a half. Ellis said Troop 10121, which consists of 24 members, has sold about 2,000 boxes of cookies this year so far, which is more than last year.
There are two more cookie booth events planned — one at Hot Cup in downtown Logan and one at Towne N’ Country Foodland in Chapmanville. Dates have not been set.
In other Girl Scout Troop 10121 news, the Scouts recently collected items for local nursing homes for Valentine’s Day, and their next project is to collect dog food, cat food and cat litter for the Paws Squad, a local animal rescue organization. The Scouts also usually team up with the Justice Addition Boy Scout Troop to make care packages, which was for first responders on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.