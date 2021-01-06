Essential reporting in volatile times.

With Logan County Circuit Judge Eric O’Briant administering the oath, Glen D. “Houn’ Dog” Adkins is sworn in for a second term as Logan County Assessor on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

