LOGAN — Danny Godby will remain president of the Logan County Commission in 2021, and regular meeting times will also remain the same.
During the commission’s first regular session of the year — which was a brief meeting that lasted 14 minutes — commissioner Danny Ellis motioned to keep Godby as the commission’s president in 2021. Commissioner Diana Barnette, in one of her first official moves, seconded the motion.
Ellis was once again voted to serve as pro tempore to act as president in the event of Godby’s absence. Godby made the motion for Ellis, with Barnette seconding.
All three commissioners then unanimously voted to keep meeting times the same — on the first and third Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Logan County Commission will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday the day before.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, meetings of the Logan County Commission are streamed live on Facebook. Anybody who wants to address the commission during the public comments period may call 304-792-8626.