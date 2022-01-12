LOGAN — The Logan County Commission voted Thursday to retain Danny Godby as president and retain the same meeting times in 2022.
During their regular session Thursday, Jan. 6, commissioners Danny Ellis and Diana Barnette both voted to keep Godby as president of the commission for the upcoming year. Ellis was once again selected by both Godby and Barnette as the commission’s pro-tempore, which he had been serving.
Commissioners also voted to keep the agency’s meeting times at 3 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month. In the past, Godby has stated that the reason the meetings are not held later in the evening is due to overtime costs for employees.
In other news from the Jan. 6 meeting, commissioners:
Listened to a presentation from three Logan High School senior cheerleaders as part of a funding request. Commissioners asked the cheerleaders to return at a later time for funding consideration.
Approved a $150,000 substance abuse program grant awarded by the state to be used to expand peer recovery support services in Boone, Logan and Mingo counties.
Heard and approved several precinct changes as a result of the new four-district magisterial map. For information about the precincts, call the Logan County Clerk’s Office at 304-792-8550.
The next meeting of the Logan County Commission will be at 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, in the commission’s office at 325 Stratton St., in downtown Logan.