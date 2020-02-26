LOGAN — Shoppers in downtown Logan will have a new retail store to browse beginning early next month as Gordmans announced they will host a grand opening celebration at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, according to a news release.
Gordmans will take the place of Peebles, which is part of the Stage community of stores along with Gordmans. Stage is opening nine new Gordmans in West Virginia, all on March 3.
The festivities kick off with ribbon cuttings at its nine new stores, and follow with a $1,000 donation presented to a local school in each new store location.
Logan High School will be the recipient of the donation from the Logan Gordmans.
“At Gordmans, we’ve put the fun back into shopping by creating an exciting store with terrific deals, fun finds and popular brands at every turn. This means exceptional values on merchandise for all ages and on-trend décor for the home.
New shipments arrive weekly, creating the thrill of a great find. In fact, the finds are so good, our guests often share them on social media,” said Michael Glazer, president and CEO of Stage Stores.
“We are proud to be part of so many Kentucky communities, helping to sustain jobs, quality of life and economic growth,” Glazer said. “Just as exciting is our strategy in bringing the Gordmans shopping experience to almost all of our department store locations across the country during 2020 and positively impacting even more cities.”
As part of the festivities, Gordmans will be offering giveaways and more.
The first 100 guests in line at the celebration will receive a Gordmans insulated tote bag and have an opportunity to win a $50 gift card or a $5 shopping card.
Guests who enroll in the Style Circle Rewards program will enjoy payback rewards, a birthday gift and more.
Guests who apply and are approved for a Gordmans credit card will receive 20% off their first day’s purchases. Also, guests will be able to utilize their current Goody’s, Peebles or Stage credit cards at Gordmans.
In addition, customers can ship their Amazon orders to the in-store Amazon Counter for fast, flexible and secure package pick-up.